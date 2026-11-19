The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a groundbreaking Systematic Withdrawal Plan and significantly eased provident fund withdrawal rules, allowing members greater flexibility and quicker access to their savings while ensuring continued financial security post-retirement.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points EPFO has approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) allowing retiring members to receive PF savings in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly instalments, with the remaining balance continuing to earn returns.

The minimum balance requirement for EPF accounts has been reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, and the waiting period for final PF withdrawal has been cut from 12 months to two months.

Amendments to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026, were approved to resolve legacy exemption cases and provide a six-month window for establishments to renew expired exemptions.

EPFO received in-principle approval to invest up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) through government-backed entities.

Improvements in EPFO's Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0 have led to an increase in automatic claim processing to 71 per cent and a reduction in average claim settlement time to 2.57 days.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved sweeping changes in provident fund withdrawal rules, allowing retiring members to receive their PF savings in regular instalments, reducing the minimum balance requirement to 10 per cent from 25 per cent and cutting the waiting period for final settlement to two months from 12 months.

The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan Introduced

Under the proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), retiring members will be able to receive their accumulated PF savings through monthly, quarterly or half-yearly payouts instead of withdrawing the entire corpus at once.

The remaining balance will continue to earn returns, providing members with a regular income stream after retirement while preserving their savings.

The facility will be entirely voluntary and is aimed at supplementing pension income and providing greater financial security after retirement.

Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years with provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase, the Labour Ministry said.

In the event of a member's death during the payout period, nominees or dependants will have the option of withdrawing the remaining balance or continuing with periodic payments.

The board also approved UAN-linked mechanisms for voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions, including customer tips, independent of conventional employer payroll systems. Necessary amendments to the EPF scheme will be notified after approval from the Ministry, while a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.

Reduced Minimum Balance and Faster Settlements

In a separate decision aimed at providing greater liquidity to members, the board reduced the minimum balance that must be retained in EPF accounts from 25 per cent to 10 per cent.

The waiting period for final PF withdrawal has also been reduced from 12 months to two months, providing members quicker access to their accumulated savings while retaining a minimum corpus for long-term social security.

EDLI Scheme Amendments and AIF Investments

The CBT approved amendments to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026, to resolve pending legacy exemption cases and address difficulties faced by establishments during the transition to the new framework.

Eligible establishments will get a six-month window to renew expired exemptions, along with relief from contributions, interest and penal damages for verified transitional periods, subject to conditions.

The relief will apply to establishments that maintained continuous group insurance coverage offering benefits equal to or better than the statutory EDLI scheme and settled eligible insurance claims.

The board also gave in-principle approval for EPFO to invest up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within the existing overall investment ceiling. Initially, such investments will be routed through government-backed entities.

It also reviewed proposals for 27 establishments to surrender their EPF exemptions and four establishments to have their exemptions cancelled.

The move will transfer provident fund accumulations of around Rs 5,996 crore, covering 1,44,437 members, to EPFO's direct administration.

Improved IT Systems and Budget Approvals

The board was also apprised of the progress of EPFO's Centralised IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.0, following which automatic claim processing increased to 71 per cent from 39 per cent.

The overall claim rejection rate declined to 7.82 per cent from 23 per cent, while average claim settlement time fell to 2.57 days from 11.15 days, the ministry said.

The CBT also approved EPFO's revised budget estimates for 2026-27 and budget estimates for 2027-28 under the EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and EDLI schemes.

The Board approved amendments to the EDLI Scheme, 2026, to facilitate resolution of pending legacy exemption cases and provide a six-month window to eligible establishments for renewal of expired exemptions, along with relief from contributions, interest and penal damages for the verified transitional period.