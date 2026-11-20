The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has approved a significant overhaul of its provident fund withdrawal framework, introducing a new Systematic Withdrawal Plan for retirees, reducing the waiting period for final settlement after unemployment, and increasing flexibility for partial withdrawals.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Retirees can now opt for a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) to receive PF savings in monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly instalments, with the unwithdrawn balance continuing to earn interest.

The waiting period for final PF withdrawal after unemployment has been reduced from 12 months to two months, providing quicker access to funds for those who lose their jobs.

The minimum balance required to be retained in EPF accounts has been cut from 25 per cent to 10 per cent, allowing members to access up to 90 per cent of their balance for partial withdrawals.

The changes are not yet in force and require approval and notification by the Labour Ministry, with the SWP also needing a corresponding Income Tax Act amendment.

Other decisions include UAN-linked mechanisms for voluntary contributions and in-principle approval to invest up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a significant overhaul of its provident fund withdrawal framework, giving subscribers greater flexibility to access their retirement savings, reducing the waiting period for final settlement after unemployment and introducing a facility for retirees to receive their accumulated savings in periodic instalments.

The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 19. Here is an explainer on the changes approved.

The Three Big Changes

Systematic Withdrawal Plan

Retirees can opt for taking their PF savings as monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly payouts instead of withdrawing the whole corpus at once as a lump sum.

It is entirely voluntary. Members who prefer a lump sum can still choose one.

Those who opt for the plan can choose periodic payouts at three intervals: Monthly withdrawals, Quarterly withdrawals, Half-yearly withdrawals.

The unwithdrawn balance keeps earning interest at the prevailing EPF rate. Interest accrues on the shrinking remaining balance, not the original corpus.

The arrangement is intended to provide retirees with a regular stream of income while allowing the unwithdrawn portion of their savings to remain invested.

DEATH: In the event of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments.

The Labour Ministry estimates that approximately 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years, with provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh, are likely to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase.

DIFFERENT FROM THE EPS PENSION: The proposed SWP is separate from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

It allows members to draw down their own accumulated EPF savings periodically and does not replace or constitute the monthly pension payable under EPS, which operates under separate eligibility and benefit provisions.

The government is also pursuing a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act with the Finance Ministry.

The tax treatment of periodic instalments and interest earned on the retained balance will need to be clarified in the final framework.

Minimum Balance Requirement Cut

The minimum balance that must be retained in EPF accounts has been cut to 10 per cent from 25 per cent.

This lets members access up to 90 per cent of their balance through partial withdrawals for permitted needs such as housing, medical treatment and education, up from 75 per cent.

Example: For a member with an eligible PF balance of Rs 10 lakh:

Under the earlier 25 per cent minimum balance requirement, Rs 2.5 lakh had to be retained, leaving up to Rs 7.5 lakh accessible.

Under the revised 10 per cent requirement, Rs 1 lakh would have to be retained, potentially increasing the accessible amount to Rs 9 lakh.

The calculation is illustrative and assumes the entire balance qualifies for withdrawal under the applicable provisions.

The relaxation is expected to provide greater liquidity to members seeking funds for permitted requirements such as housing, medical treatment and education.

PARTIAL WITHDRAWAL: EPFO in October 2025 consolidated 13 separate partial-withdrawal provisions into three broad categories and expanded access to eligible PF balances. The categories are:

a) Essential Needs: Withdrawals for illness, education and marriage.

b) Housing Needs: Withdrawals for purchase or construction of a house, repayment of housing loans and specified housing-related improvements.

c) Special Circumstances: Withdrawals for specified situations without requiring members to provide detailed reasons under the simplified framework.

The minimum service requirement for partial withdrawals is 12 months.

Shorter Wait for Final Settlement

The waiting period for final PF withdrawal after unemployment drops to two months from 12.

This reverses the change introduced in October 2025, when the period was extended to 12 months.

Under the revised provision, eligible members who leave employment and remain unemployed would be able to seek final settlement after two months instead of waiting for a year.

The change is particularly relevant for workers who lose their jobs, leave employment or experience prolonged gaps between jobs and need access to their accumulated savings.

It is important to distinguish this provision from partial withdrawals available during employment and from the separate withdrawal rules governing pension accumulations under EPS.

The November 19 decision specifically refers to the waiting period for final PF withdrawal. It does not announce a corresponding reversal of the 36-month waiting period introduced in 2025 for withdrawal of EPS pension accumulations.

Not In Force Yet

The EPF Scheme amendments must be approved and notified by the Labour Ministry before the facilities become available.

The SWP also needs a corresponding Income Tax Act amendment, which is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.

The payout calculations, tenure and operational conditions depend on the final notified framework.

Tax treatment of instalments and of interest on the retained balance is an open question. Experts are asking if they will get the same treatment as eligible lump-sum withdrawals.

Other Decisions

Other decisions taken at the November 19 meeting include UAN-linked mechanisms for voluntary contributions and third-party micro-contributions, including customer tips, outside employer payroll systems.

In-principle approval to invest up to 3 per cent of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds, within the existing investment ceiling.

Amendments to the EDLI Scheme, 2026, give eligible establishments a six-month window to renew expired exemptions, with relief on contributions, interest and penal damages for verified transitional periods.