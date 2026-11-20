The SWP will allow members to draw their retirement savings in instalments up to a period of 20 years or 'such period as may be notified' by the central government, instead of a lump-sum withdrawal of the entire accumulated corpus.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) for retiring employees and raised the limit for partial withdrawal for existing members to 90 per cent of their corpus, from 75 per cent at present.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) took these decisions at its 240th meeting, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Key Points EPFO has approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing retirees to withdraw their PF savings in instalments over up to 20 years.

Members can choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts, while the remaining corpus continues to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate.

The partial withdrawal limit for existing EPF members has been increased from 75 per cent to 90 per cent of their corpus.

Members can opt for periodic instalments, a combination of lump-sum and periodic withdrawals, or withdraw only the interest while retaining the principal.

Around 632,000 EPFO members above the age of 55 could potentially benefit from the new facility.

The SWP is expected to come into effect in around two months, subject to the required amendments and approvals.

EPFO plans to extend voluntary contributions to gig workers, platform workers and other unorganised workers at a later stage.

The government will examine the tax implications of SWP contributions, withdrawals and interest earned on the retained corpus.

EPFO has restored the two-month waiting period for final PF settlement after unemployment, reversing its October 2025 decision to extend it to 12 months.

The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal remains 36 months.

EPFO Systematic Withdrawal Plan

The SWP will allow members to draw their retirement savings in instalments up to a period of 20 years or "such period as may be notified" by the central government, instead of a lump-sum withdrawal of the entire accumulated corpus.

The SWP is expected to come into effect in around two months, according to people aware of the process.

It will enable members to choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts, while the remaining balance will continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate.

The framework provides for three withdrawal options: receiving the eligible corpus in instalments; taking a portion as a lump sum and drawing the balance periodically; or withdrawing only the interest while retaining the principal.

Members will also be able to discontinue the plan at any time and withdraw the remaining corpus.

EPFO estimates that around 632,000 members above the age of 55 could potentially benefit from the facility.

The initial rollout will cover statutory EPF members, while exempted PF trusts will remain outside its scope, officials said.

Gig Workers And EPFO

SWP also envisages extending direct voluntary contributions to gig and platform workers and other unorganised workers, including construction workers, domestic workers, street vendors and home-based workers, at a later stage.

This would allow them to contribute directly to EPF accounts without an employer routing or matching the payments.

It will also provide for third-party micro-contributions, such as tips, gifts and gratuities, into members' UAN-linked accounts.

Such contributors would not acquire the status or liabilities of an employer, while EPFO would maintain separate digital records of these payments.

The expansion to unorganised workers will require a separate central government decision under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and integration with banking and digital payment networks, the people said.

SWP Tax Implications

SWP's tax implications will also require examination by the government, with the CBT authorising EPFO to initiate consultations, through the Labour and Employment Ministry, with the Ministry of Finance and other concerned departments on taxation and allied issues.

Tax treatment of contributions and withdrawals under SWP, including interest earned on the corpus retained with EPFO after retirement are also likely to be discussed, sources said.

SWP is expected to help EPFO retain a larger share of members' retirement savings within its investment pool by reducing immediate lump-sum outflows.

The undisbursed balances will continue to earn an interest, while periodic payouts could make cash outflows more staggered and predictable, sources said.

SWP can be implemented with a one-time software development to build withdrawal modules, payout mechanisms and systems to calculate members' entitlements.

This can be managed within the existing system, the people said.

"The proposed EPF Systematic Withdrawal Plan could give retirees greater flexibility by allowing periodic withdrawals while the remaining corpus continues to earn EPF returns.

"This can provide a regular income stream, reduce immediate reinvestment risk and offer greater flexibility in managing retirement savings," said Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India.

Gupta, however, said the tax treatment will be an important aspect to watch, particularly whether instalment withdrawals and interest earned on the remaining balance will receive the same tax treatment as eligible lump-sum withdrawals.

Two-Month PF Settlement Rule

The CBT also reversed a change introduced in October 2025 that had extended the waiting period for final PF settlement after unemployment from two months to 12 months.

This will allow members to once again claim final settlement after two months of unemployment.

The minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal remains 36 months, said the people cited above.

EPFO expects the additional administrative work to be managed through existing resources and greater automation.

It will develop additional audit controls and digital sub-ledgers.

It may consider partly offsetting the administrative costs through charges for administering the SWP in the future, if required, people said.

90 per cent Partial PF Withdrawal Limit

The approved changes will now be taken up by the labour ministry for amendments to the EPF Scheme, 2026, followed by legal vetting by the Department of Legal Affairs.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff