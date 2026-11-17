Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan reveals how artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the software engineering landscape, shifting the focus from writing code to the critical need for human review and certification.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels.com

Key Points Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan stated on Tuesday that software engineers must be retrained to review and certify AI-written code, as coding is the first task AI has automated.

AI-generated code cannot be fully trusted due to potential for hallucination, backdoor entries, or deliberate bugs, necessitating human review and certification.

The role of a programmer is evolving from writing code to reviewing and certifying it, requiring a superior understanding of coding.

IT services and outsourcing will continue for large companies in the foreseeable future due to the demand for industry knowledge and best practices.

AI creates significant opportunities for India, new startups, and services companies to build new products and reimagine the application stack.

Software engineers must now be retrained to review and certify AI-written code rather than write it, as coding is the first task AI has automated and the technology cannot yet be fully trusted, Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan said on Tuesday.

IT services and outsourcing will continue for large companies for the foreseeable future even as AI opens opportunities for many new players to build products and services, he said at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

Gopalakrishnan, chairperson of the Karnataka government's Vision Group on IT and Electronics, said the impact of AI has come first in programming.

The Evolving Role of Software Engineers

"Strangely, we thought it will affect other areas, but that's the area that is affected first," he said, adding that a programmer's job now has to be seen as reviewing and certifying code.

"We still can't fully trust AI. It can hallucinate, it can actually leave a backdoor entry to the code, it can leave a bug in the code deliberately sometimes," he said.

On how he would test a graduate who uses AI to write code on, Gopalakrishnan said he would hand the candidate a piece of AI-written code and ask whether they would implement it and take it forward. That would show whether the person had understood coding.

"You need a superior understanding of coding if you want to review the code. So this is the retraining that we need to now give to our software engineers. It's no more about writing code, it's actually reviewing and certifying code," he said.

Why AI-Generated Code Needs Human Oversight

He said no large enterprise would replace all its systems overnight with AI-generated code. The work would happen stage by stage, with code debugged and integrated with legacy systems, people trained and user manuals written. Even if AI wrote those, they would still have to be certified.

Comparing this with doctoral training, where students are first taught to review existing work, Gopalakrishnan said peer review and certification would become very important skills in the future. He advised those entering software to "learn to review code, learn to debug code, learn to correct code, learn to integrate that with existing systems and certify it".

The Future of IT Services and Outsourcing

On outsourcing, he said it happens because clients want the industry knowledge and expertise of firms such as TCS, Wipro and Infosys, which have worked across banks, healthcare providers, insurers and pharma companies.

"They want to know the best practices. So outsourcing will continue, for the foreseeable future; that's not going to go away. Even though you have in-house capabilities, the knowledge is limited to what the company does. The best practices are limited to what the company does. So consulting and outsourcing will continue," he noted.

New Opportunities in the AI Application Economy

Gopalakrishnan said AI had created an opportunity to reimagine the application stack. He estimated that the application economy was "probably five to eight times bigger" than the economy of language models, because a language model delivers value only when an application is built on it.

He said this was an opportunity for India, for new startups and for services companies to create new products. Larger companies would retrain their employees and continue to grow, while many new companies would emerge in the app ecosystem and reimagine services differently.

He also pointed to opportunities in hardware, including products at the edge, and said building data centres has become "a very large business".

"Every wave of technology has expanded what we can call as the IT industry," Gopalakrishnan said. He noted that Nvidia "came from nowhere" and that while OpenAI and Anthropic are new, those like Microsoft, Apple and Google continue to exist.

Similarly, consulting and IT services companies would continue to exist, "but there will be many more new players which leverage AI to provide products or services", he said.