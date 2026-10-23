eMudhra to exit SSL/TLS certification business following security vulnerability, shares plummet

Digital authentication services provider eMudhra has announced its withdrawal from the global SSL/TLS certificate business after a critical vulnerability was identified in its security keys, causing its shares to tank by 20 per cent.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points eMudhra will exit the global SSL/TLS certificate business due to a vulnerability found in security keys issued by its certification authorities.

The company's shares dropped 20 per cent to hit the lower circuit following the announcement.

The vulnerability could have allowed cybercriminals to create fraudulent platforms, though eMudhra stated no end entity certificates were affected and its infrastructure was not compromised.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has formed a special team to investigate the security incident.

eMudhra cited increasing complexity, compliance costs, and reduced ROI as reasons for exiting the business, which contributed only 1 per cent to its global revenue.

Digital authentication services company eMudhra has decided to exit from the SSL and TSL certification business after a vulnerability was discovered in the security keys issued by certification authorities under it, the company said on Thursday.

The company's shares tanked 20 per cent to hit the lower circuit at Rs 345.25 on BSE on Thursday.

Understanding SSL/TLS Certificates and the Vulnerability

SSL and TLS certificates are global security standards that indicate websites using them are safe to browse. Such websites display web addresses starting with "https".

"eMudhra Limited, a global digital trust company, today announced that its Board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business," the company said in a statement.

eMudhra issues digital signature and website security certificates that enable secure connections to browsers for public access.

Eight of eMudhra's issuing CAs were created with weaker keys than they should have been.

Cybercriminals could have used the compromised keys to build a fraudulent online platform impersonating a legitimate payment entity and lure people into making payments or exposing their personal information.

Investigation and Company Response

A cyber security researcher had reported about the vulnerability to Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla that certain weak keys issued by eMudhra's certification authorities could be reverse-engineered possibly with AI-assisted techniques.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has constituted a special team to investigate a security incident at eMudhra.

eMudhra Chairman V Srinivasan referred to the recent incident involving its global SSL/TLS certificate and said eMudhra handled it diligently, revoking the affected CAs within 14 hours of discovery and disclosing it promptly.

"There were no end entity certificates issued out of the affected CA's. Its infrastructure was not compromised, no data was breached. All physical and logical security controls remained intact," the statement said.

Strategic Shift and Future Focus

He added that global SSL/TLS is a small part of eMudhra's business, contributing to about 1 per cent of the global revenue.

"Due to increasing data sovereignty and compliance requirements, complexity and cost associated with this business are increasing over the years.

"This, paired with the fact that some of the large entities issue the SSL/TLS free of cost, the business potential and RoI (return on investment) of this line of business has also been considerably reduced for eMudhra when measured against our cumulative revenue base," the statement said.

eMudhra said the SSL/TLS business is part of a much broader digital solutions portfolio.

"We will put our energy where we create the most value for customers with sharpened focus on core enterprise solutions and trust services other than SSL/TLS," the statement said.