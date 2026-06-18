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Emirates NBD buys majority stake in RBL Bank for $2.75 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik June 18, 2026 21:19 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Emirates NBD Bank has successfully completed its landmark $2.75 billion acquisition of a 60 per cent majority stake in RBL Bank, marking the largest foreign direct investment in India's dynamic banking sector.

RBL Bank

Photograph: Courtesy, RBL Bank

Key Points

  • Emirates NBD has completed its acquisition of a 60 per cent majority stake in RBL Bank.
  • The transaction involved a primary capital infusion of approximately $2.75 billion (about Rs 26,000 crore).
  • This acquisition represents the largest foreign direct investment in the Indian banking sector.
  • The deal was finalised after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilling closing conditions.
  • The investment is expected to strengthen RBL Bank's balance sheet, improve capital adequacy, and support its expansion plans.
 

Emirates NBD Bank on Thursday announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority stake in RBL Bank through a primary capital infusion of around $2.75 billion (about Rs 26,000 crore), marking the largest foreign direct investment in the Indian banking sector.

Regulatory Approvals and Stake Details

The transaction, which was announced on October 18 last year, was completed after receiving all regulatory approvals and fulfilment of closing conditions, Emirates NBD and RBL Bank said in a joint statement.

Following the completion of the deal, Emirates NBD holds a 60 per cent stake in the expanded share capital of RBL Bank, the statement said.

The investment was completed through a preferential issue of shares, along with the mandatory open offer to public shareholders of RBL Bank as per applicable regulations.

Significance of the Investment

The transaction also marks the first acquisition of a majority interest in a profitable Indian bank by a foreign bank, according to the statement.

The investment is among the largest equity fund raises in the domestic banking space and one of the largest preferential issuances by a listed company in India.

Strategic Vision and Future Impact

Emirates NBD said the investment reflects its long-term commitment to the Indian market and will help combine its regional banking expertise and network with RBL Bank's domestic presence, universal banking platform and distribution network.

The capital infusion is expected to strengthen RBL Bank's balance sheet, improve capital adequacy and support the lender's expansion plans.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone for Emirates NBD and reinforces our long-term commitment to India," Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, said.

He added that the partnership will help deepen cross-border connectivity and support trade, investment and financial flows between India and the wider region.

RBL Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Subramaniakumar said the transaction strengthens the bank's franchise and provides a foundation for scalable and sustainable growth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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RBL BankEmirates NBDIndiaRegulatory Approvals and Stake DetailsStrategic Vision

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