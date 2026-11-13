Embraer Projects Significant Demand For Smaller Jets In Asia Pacific

Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer forecasts a robust demand for 2,520 smaller commercial jets across the Asia Pacific region over the next two decades, driven by increasing regional connectivity and evolving economic dynamics.

Key Points Embraer projects a demand for 2,520 planes with up to 150 seats in the Asia Pacific region over the next two decades.

Excluding China, the Asia Pacific market is expected to require 1,050 jets in this category over the next 20 years.

The region, with 40 per cent of the world's turboprop fleet, presents a significant upgrade opportunity for longer-range aircraft.

Key trends driving this demand include regionalisation, new tourism fronts, value-over-volume, and a K-shaped economy.

Growing intra-regional trade and evolving economic environments are prompting airlines to rethink fleet strategies for sustainable growth.

Brazilian aerospace major Embraer on Friday projected a demand for 2,520 planes having up to 150 seats in the Asia Pacific region over the next two decades.

Excluding the Chinese market, the figure will be 1,050.

With around 40 per cent of the world's turboprop fleet operating in the Asia Pacific, the aircraft maker said the region represents a significant upgrade opportunity for longer range planes.

Founded in 1969, Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and is also looking to bolster its presence in the fast growing Indian civil aviation market.

Regional Market Outlook

"Asia Pacific, excluding China, is expected to demand 1,050 jets of up to 150 seats over the next two decades as passenger traffic (Revenue Passenger Kilometre) grows 4.1 per cent," the company said during a briefing on the sidelines of the 70th Assembly of Presidents of airlines' grouping AAPA in the city.

AAPA is the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines that represents 18 carriers in the region, including Air India.

Embraer said the current in-service fleet of up to 150-seat jets is at 295 aircraft this year and added that there was growing demand for regional connectivity and fleet flexibility across the Asia Pacific.

Globally, the market demand for such jets is estimated to be 8,500 over the two decades and the value would be around USD 650 billion, it said.

Driving Factors And Fleet Strategies

According to Raul Villaron, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at Embraer Commercial Aviation, the major trends are regionalisation, new tourism fronts, value-over-volume and K-shaped economy.

Growing intra-regional trade, investment and business activity are driving demand for stronger connectivity between cities across Asia Pacific, he said.

"The economic environment is evolving where higher income consumers remain relatively resilient while more price-sensitive travellers face growing pressure on their disposable income.

"This is driving full service and low-cost carrier to rethink their fleet strategies to achieve sustainable growth," Embraer said in a release.