How Embraer's New Jet Certifications Will Reshape Indian Regional Aviation

Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer has secured crucial DGCA type certification for its E195-E2, E190, and E195 commercial jets, signalling a major expansion into India's burgeoning regional aviation market and bolstering its strategic partnership with Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Key Points Embraer's E195-E2, E190, and E195 commercial jets receive DGCA type certification in India.

This certification enables Embraer to significantly expand its footprint in India's growing regional aviation sector.

Embraer has partnered with Adani Defence & Aerospace to establish a Final Assembly Line for E175 regional jets in Dholera, Gujarat.

Embraer's E-jets are designed for enhanced performance, economics, and passenger comfort, supporting India's UDAN vision.

The E-jets offer capabilities to operate from challenging airports and open new routes, addressing market gaps.

Brazilian aerospace major Embraer, which has ambitious plans for the Indian market, has received aviation regulator DGCA's type certification for its three commercial jets. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted type certification for E195-E2, E190 and E195, Embraer said in a release on Tuesday.

Embraer's E175 jet, operated by regional carrier Star Air, is already type certified by the regulator.

Embraer's Vision For Indian Aviation

"We welcome the type certification of Embraer's aircraft and thank the DGCA for its thorough assessment. With remarkable performance, economics, and passenger comfort, Embraer's E-jets are set to reshape regional aviation in India and support the Indian government's UDAN vision," Embraer's Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Head of Region Asia Pacific for Commercial Aviation, Raul Villaron said.

The type certification is an approval by the DGCA for the overall design and airworthiness of an aircraft.

Strategic Partnership And Local Manufacturing

Earlier this year, the aerospace major and Adani Defence & Aerospace entered into an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the E175 regional jets in India for the country's regional transport aircraft programme. Currently, nearly 50 Embraer aircraft across 11 different models are in operation, spanning commercial aviation, defence and business aviation.

Embraer's Regional Vice President for Sales, Adity Shekhar, said E-jets offer an enhanced range of up to seven hours and performance capabilities to operate from challenging airports with short runways or low pavement strength. According to her, the latest DGCA type-rated certifications would enable the company to support airlines expanding their networks and opening unique routes by tapping into blue ocean opportunities that are too small for a large narrowbody or too far for a turboprop.

In June, sources said that Adani Group and Embraer have finalised Dholera in Gujarat as the site for setting up the FAL. Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO Arjan Meijer, in June, said India's potential is amazing and there is a need to work with a holistic perspective.