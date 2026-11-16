Over 1.75 Lakh Signatures, Including Elon Musk, Demand Jensen Huang's Reinstatement at Nvidia

An open letter backed by over 1.75 lakh signatories, including prominent tech CEOs like Elon Musk, is calling for the immediate reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO amidst an ongoing independent investigation into his recent resignation.

Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Key Points

Over 1.75 lakh people, including tech leaders and Nvidia employees, have signed an open letter demanding Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO.

Huang resigned on November 12 amidst an independent investigation into reports that he was a target of foreign intelligence.

Signatories argue Huang deserves due process and compelling evidence for his removal, citing his 33 years of dedication to Nvidia.

Elon Musk publicly backed Huang, stating he 'drove supply chain brilliantly' and that critical deals could be lost without him.

The campaign, hosted on standwithjensen.com, is independent and not endorsed by Nvidia or Huang.

More than 1.75 lakh people, including tech leaders and over 8,760 who say they are current Nvidia employees, have signed an open letter asking the chipmaker's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO while an independent investigation establishes the facts around his exit last week.

The letter, hosted on the website standwithjensen.com, listed over 1.75 lakh names as of Monday afternoon India time, of which 8,745 were shown as current Nvidia employees and 1,576 as former employees.

These affiliations are self-reported and unverified, the site notes.

Call for Due Process

Addressed to the Nvidia board, the letter says its signatories are current and former employees, partners, shareholders and supporters.

It asks the board to bring Huang back unless and until it can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in the company's best interests.

"For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building NVIDIA.

"He bet on ideas that most of the industry dismissed, carried it through years when the bets looked foolish, and stayed long enough to see them change how the world computes.

Many of us joined because of him. Many of us stayed because of how he treated the work: as something worth getting right, together, at whatever hour it took.

"This company is the work of his life. That deserves more than gratitude after the fact.

"It deserves fairness now. Our understanding is that an outside investigation has been announced but has not yet concluded.

"We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process," the letter read.

The campaign describes itself as independent and says it is not endorsed by Nvidia or by Huang.

The letter asks the board to take three actions: reinstate Huang as CEO, ensure an independent investigation and a fair hearing that gives him an opportunity to respond before a final decision, and provide a timely public explanation of its concerns and the evidence behind them.

"Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice," the letter says.

The signatories say they have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the centre of the controversy was a spy, and that suspicion or association alone is not enough to end his leadership.

Huang's Resignation and Musk's Support

Nvidia's board had announced on November 12 that Huang has resigned as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board with immediate effect, and that chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO.

The company did not give a reason for the resignation. Days earlier, the board had opened an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is among those backing Huang.

"A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I'm signing it too," Musk said in a post on X on November 14.

"In separate posts the same day, Musk said Huang "drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia", but many of those deals were a handshake with Huang and not a written contract.

"Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost," he said.

Musk said whenever Huang gave his word on compute delivery or was asked to speed up components, he always came through, with the purchase order put together later.

Others listed among the signatories include Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator President and CEO Garry Tan, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, YouTube Co-Founder Steve Chen and former Uber chief Travis Kalanick, according to the campaign's website.

"Jensen is one of the great builders of our time," Kalanick wrote in a note alongside his signature.

He said Huang "has erred", but that he did not believe anything Huang had done rose to the bar of separating him from his company.