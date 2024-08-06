News
Rediff.com  » Business » Electric vehicle sales rose 55% to 1.79 lakh units in July: FADA

Electric vehicle sales rose 55% to 1.79 lakh units in July: FADA

Source: PTI
August 06, 2024 21:37 IST
Electric vehicle sales registered a 55.2 per cent on-year growth at 1,79,038 units in July driven by a massive 96 per cent jump in e-two-wheeler sales, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Tuesday.

EV

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The total electric vehicles sales for July 2023 were at 1,16,221 units, according to the monthly sales data from Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA).

The electric two-wheelers sales during the previous month stood at 1,07,016 units, up 95.94 per cent, from 54,616 units sold in July last year, while the electric three-wheeler sales grew 18.18 per cent at 63,667 units, from 58,873 units year earlier, as per FADA.

 

The commercial vehicle sales during the reporting month was also on an upward trajectory, growing two-fold on a year-on-year basis to 816 units, from 364 commercial vehicles sold in July 2023, it stated.

Passenger vehicles, however, declined 2.92 per cent at 7,541 units in July, as against 7,768 units in the same month of last year, as per data.

"The rising market share in the 2W and 3W EV segments for July 2024, with YoY growth rates of 95.94 per cent and 18.18 per cent respectively, and a market share of 7.4 per cent and 57.6 per cent, respectively for the month, is a clear indication of the growing acceptance and demand for electric vehicles in India," FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said.

The PV segment, while showing a marginal year-on-year decline of 2.92 per cent, maintains a market share of 2.4 per cent, Singhania said, adding that the CV segment has shown remarkable growth with a year-on-year increase of 124.2 per cent and a current (July) market share of 1.02 per cent.

The combination of attractive discounts and the anticipation of the discontinuation of the EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme), despite its extension, has significantly boosted sales, he said.

Announced by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in March, for a four months period-April 1,2024 to July 31,2024 to boost the adoption of EVs across the country with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore, the EMP scheme has now been extended by September 30, while the scheme's outlay has also been increased to Rs 778 crore.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
