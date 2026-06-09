Electric passenger vehicle retail sales jump 81.20% to 26,682 units in May: FADA

India's electric vehicle market witnessed a significant surge in May 2026, with retail sales of passenger vehicles jumping over 81 per cent and two-wheelers increasing by nearly 63 per cent, driven by strong performances from key manufacturers like Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Key Points Electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India increased by 81.2 per cent in May 2026, reaching 26,682 units.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd led the electric passenger vehicle segment with 10,340 units sold, marking a 103.42 per cent growth.

The electric two-wheeler segment experienced a 62.76 per cent rise in sales, totalling 1,70,733 units, with TVS Motor Company as the market leader.

Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW MG Motor India also showed strong performance in the electric passenger vehicle category.

Electric three-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales also saw growth, indicating a broad expansion across the EV market.

Electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India grew by 81.2 per cent to 26,682 units in May as compared to 14,725 units in the same month last year, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Passenger Vehicle Segment Leaders

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd continued to lead the pack with 10,340 units sold last month, up 103.42 per cent from 5,083 units in May 2025, FADA said in a statement.

Homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra followed in the second spot with 6,210 units in May 2026, as against 2,891 units in the year-ago month, up 114.8 per cent, it added.

JSW MG Motor India was in the third position at 4,984 units last month, as against 4,599 units, FADA said.

Two-Wheeler and Other EV Segments

In the electric two-wheeler segment, total sales grew by 62.76 per cent to 1,70,733 units last month as compared to 1,04,896 units in May 2025, FADA said.

TVS Motor Company led the segment with retail sales of 42,459 units in May 2026 as compared to 25,804 units in the same month last year, a growth of 64.54 per cent, it added.

Bajaj Auto was in the second spot with 39,202 units as against 22,642 units, followed by Ather Energy with 28,240 units as compared to 14,101 units in May 2025, as per the FADA data.

Total electric three-wheeler retail sales last month stood at 71,867 units as against 66,185 units in May 2025, while overall electric commercial vehicle sales were at 2,400 units as compared to 1,094 units in May 2025, FADA said.