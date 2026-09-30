El Niño threatens rabi crops, may affect foodgrain output

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

The upcoming rabi crop season is expected to be challenging for rainfed areas in India due to the El Niño weather pattern, potentially impacting foodgrain production.

Maharashtra has already declared a drought in almost 74 per cent of its talukas, with other states also facing acute rainfall shortages.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that high-level central teams would be sent to Maharashtra and Karnataka to assess drought impact.

The International Research Institute for Climate and Society forecasts El Niño to become 'very strong' in late 2026 and early 2027, raising long-term climate risk concerns for India.

India, despite self-reliance in cereals, continues to import pulses, oilseeds, and some horticultural produce, making rabi crop stability crucial.

The upcoming rabi (winter) crop season is likely to be challenging for rainfed areas due to the El Niño weather pattern, and foodgrain production could be affected, Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra said on Monday, highlighting that the challenges of climate change have become a reality.

Addressing a two-day national conference on preparedness for the rabi crop season, Chandra said the kharif season had also been challenging, particularly in rainfed areas.

Several states struggled first to achieve crop coverage and later to ensure that crops survived.

El Niño's Immediate Impact

Chandra’s comments come days after Maharashtra declared drought in almost 74 per cent of its 358 talukas.

Other states facing acute rainfall shortages could also come into the picture.

"We are seeing that in the coming season, production is likely to be affected to a large extent. And the rabi season will also be challenging for the rainfed areas,” he said.

Chandra said some states could face excess soil moisture, while areas with deficient rainfall may see prolonged periods of stress.

Strategies need to be calibrated accordingly for the rabi season, he added.

Government Response and Future Outlook

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also addressed the meeting, said the Centre would soon send high-level teams to Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are facing acute rainfall shortages, to assess the impact of drought.

He urged state governments to approach the rabi season with scientific planning, keeping in mind the drought and water scarcity some regions faced during the just-concluded kharif season.

According to the latest forecast by the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University, the El Niño weather pattern is strengthening and is likely to become “very strong” in late 2026 and early 2027, raising concerns over elevated climate risk for India.

Climate Change: A Present Reality

The impact of El Niño on kharif crops appears to have been limited overall, although some rainfed regions were affected.

Its effects could be more pronounced in the upcoming rabi sowing season, which normally begins in October.

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Calling climate change a reality, Chandra said even irrigated areas had seen untimely and heavy rain in many places, hurting crops.

“We used to think that we would face the challenges of climate change later. But now we see the changes happening, and they are happening at a fast pace,” he said.

While India has achieved self-reliance in cereals, it continues to import pulses, oilseeds and some horticultural produce such as fruits, Chandra noted.

Rabi crops are normally sown across about 63.8 million hectares, of which wheat accounts for 30 million hectares, pulses 14 million hectares, oilseeds 8.7 million hectares and coarse cereals 5.5 million hectares.

BKS to hold first national women farmers’ convention For the first time in its over 47-year history, RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will hold a national convention of its women farmer members in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 30, with the objective of increasing their role in policymaking. The convention will see participation of around 10,000 women farmers from among BKS’s nearly 0.7 million women members. It will focus on issues facing women farmers, including raising their incomes, chemical-free cultivation, organic farming, animal husbandry and seed conservation. BKS claims to have around 4.2 million members across more than 60,000 villages, of whom around 0.7 million are women. “We are gradually placing women in all prominent leadership positions in BKS and this convention is a part of that whole process,” said Mohini Mohan Mishra, all-India general secretary of BKS. The event will also coincide with the United Nations-designated International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff