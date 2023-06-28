8 'gazelles' demoted to 'cheetahs', 19 out of Hurun Unicorn Index 2023

The Hurun Research Institute on Tuesday released the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2023, a ranking of India’s start-ups founded in the 2000s, worth at least $200 million, not yet listed on a public exchange, and most likely to “go unicorn” within three years (gazelles) or five years (cheetahs).

The cut-off date was May 31, 2023.

With the number of start-ups reaching the unicorn level falling drastically in 2023, the Hurun Unicorn Index said it has demoted eight gazelles — start-ups that were founded in 2000 and have the potential to go to unicorn in three years — to cheetahs.

It dropped 19 out of the unicorn list.

Highlights: