News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » ED raids Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal

ED raids Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal

Source: PTI
August 01, 2023 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids against Hero Motocorp executive chairperson Pawan Munjal and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Pawan Munjal

Photograph: PTI Photo

The searches were carried out at premises located in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram in accordance with provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

The investigation stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint against a person, allegedly close to Munjal, who was investigated on charges of carrying undeclared foreign currency.

The Income Tax Department in March last year raided Munjal and his company Hero Motorcorp, the country's largest two-wheeler automobiles manufacturer, as part of a tax evasion investigation.

Hero MotoCorp became the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer in 2001, in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year, and has maintained the title for the past 20 consecutive years.

The company has presence across 40 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and South and Central America.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'Not an irrational exuberance bubble'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'We need a remarkable turnaround'
'We need a remarkable turnaround'
High-level panel to probe Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting
High-level panel to probe Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting
Nuh clashes: Imam dead in mosque attack, toll reaches 5
Nuh clashes: Imam dead in mosque attack, toll reaches 5
ACT: Pak team arrive in India via Attari-Wagah border
ACT: Pak team arrive in India via Attari-Wagah border
We will continue to implement tactical changes: Fulton
We will continue to implement tactical changes: Fulton

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Indian manufacturers make good EVs'

'Indian manufacturers make good EVs'

Be Warned! Haldi Prices Will Soar!

Be Warned! Haldi Prices Will Soar!

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances