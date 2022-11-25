News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Economy seen to maintain growth above 6.5% in coming years: CEA

Economy seen to maintain growth above 6.5% in coming years: CEA

Source: PTI
November 25, 2022 00:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday expressed hope that the economy will maintain the trend growth rate of 6.5 per cent and above for the rest of the years in the current decade.

Economy

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The economy will close the current fiscal logging in a growth of 6.5-7 per cent, he said, citing the projections of private sector analysts, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and international agencies like OECD and the IMF.

"This appears to be reasonable at this point in time although we will get the data on the fiscal second quarter in a few days, which will give more clarity on these numbers.

 

"By and large, the projections for FY24 coming from international agencies is converging around 6-6.2 per cent," he said at the SBI Banking and Economic summit.

For the current financial year ending March 2023, Citigroup has projected an economic growth of 6.7 per cent, S&P Ratings has estimated 7.3 per cent expansion and RBI has pegged the growth at 7 per cent.

Going ahead, Nageswaran expressed hope that "the economy will clip at 6.5 per cent each year through the reminder years of the current decade and not less as some analysts suggest... because the internal drivers of demand are looking resilient now.

"Coupled with this, the re-invigorated capex cycle that along with the stable financial system and structural reforms of the past many years are paving the way for medium-term growth to continue at a higher pace."

In support of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' recent defence of delayed tightening, Nageswaran said the amount of tightening that would have been required in FY22 would have been stronger but that would have caused unnecessary volatility in macroeconomic variables such as the outlook on inflation.

"And the fact that the central bank and government took gradual, cautious and targeted interventions during the pandemic have paved for consistency in the macro variables," he added.

Retail inflation has remained above 6 per cent, the upper tolerance level of the Monetary Policy Committee for nine consecutive months or three straight quarters.

Citing the high credit growth which peaked at 18 per cent in October, Nageswaran said the prospects for the capex cycle return is imminent in the medium term.

He based his optimism on a slew of factors like rising capital formation by way of better and healthier balance-sheets of the banking sector, highly deleveraged corporate sector and the capacity utilisation levels reaching the levels which in the past had triggered capex.

According to him, the private sector capex in the first half of the current fiscal has already has crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark and if the pace continues, "we should be looking at Rs 6 lakh crore for this year".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are We Witnessing A Silent Bull Market?
Are We Witnessing A Silent Bull Market?
e-Rupee: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?
e-Rupee: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?
Budget: What exporters want from Sitharaman
Budget: What exporters want from Sitharaman
Fresh violence in Meghalaya; Shah assures CBI probe
Fresh violence in Meghalaya; Shah assures CBI probe
FIFA WC PIX: Ronaldo sets record as Portugal pip Ghana
FIFA WC PIX: Ronaldo sets record as Portugal pip Ghana
FIFA World Cup PIX: Uruguay denied by stoic South Korea
FIFA World Cup PIX: Uruguay denied by stoic South Korea
Recession unlikely in APAC region in 2023: Moody's
Recession unlikely in APAC region in 2023: Moody's

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Recession unlikely in APAC region in 2023: Moody's

Recession unlikely in APAC region in 2023: Moody's

Air-India's cabin crew all set for a BIG makeover

Air-India's cabin crew all set for a BIG makeover

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances