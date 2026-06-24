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Govt Assures E20 Fuel Use is Safe, Won't Affect Vehicle Insurance Validity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik June 24, 2026 12:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian government has unequivocally stated that its ethanol blending programme is safe and consumer-friendly, assuring vehicle owners that using E20 fuel will not invalidate their insurance policies, a move set to boost energy security and support the rural economy.

Ethanol-blended petrol

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Indian government has clarified that the use of E20 fuel will not affect the validity of vehicle insurance policies, dismissing previous concerns.
  • The oil ministry confirmed that claims linking E20 fuel use to insurance invalidation were incorrect after discussions with stakeholders.
  • Ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice, successfully implemented in countries like the US, Brazil, and Japan, with Brazil using E27 as its standard petrol blend.
  • India's ethanol blending programme has saved over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports.
  • The programme supports farmers' incomes and strengthens the rural economy by creating sustained demand for agricultural feedstocks.
 

India's ethanol blending programme remains safe, consumer-friendly, and economically beneficial, the government said, dismissing concerns that the use of E20 fuel could affect the validity of vehicle insurance policies.

The oil ministry in a statement said claims linking E20 fuel use to insurance invalidation had been clarified with relevant stakeholders and were found to be incorrect.

Global Acceptance and Economic Benefits

"Ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice and is successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan," it said.

It noted that Brazil has long adopted higher ethanol blending levels, with E27 serving as the country's standard petrol blend.

The government said the ethanol blending programme has helped India save more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports.

It added that the programme has created sustained demand for agricultural feedstocks used in ethanol production, supporting farmers' incomes and strengthening rural economy.

Enhancing Energy Security and Sustainability

"Ethanol blending plays an important role in enhancing India's energy security, reducing carbon emissions and advancing the country's transition towards cleaner mobility," the statement said.

The government said it remains committed to implementing the programme "in a safe, transparent and consumer-centric manner, guided by scientific evidence and continuous stakeholder engagement."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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