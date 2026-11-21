Dubai's real estate market presents a compelling investment opportunity, offering significantly lower property prices and higher rental yields compared to major Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi, with strong potential for future appreciation.

IMAGE: The Dubai skyline. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Key Points Dubai real estate prices are significantly cheaper than in Mumbai and Delhi, with prime locations costing around $1,000 per sq ft compared to Rs 2,00,000 per sq ft in Bandra.

Investments in Dubai properties offer higher annual rental yields of 6.5 per cent, contrasting with 3.9 per cent earnings on investments made in Mumbai.

The Dubai property market is projected to see prices double in the next 4-5 years, indicating strong appreciation potential.

Indian buyers constitute about 30 per cent of Danube Properties' projects, drawn by affordability, no income tax, and robust health and education sectors.

Despite current geopolitical situations, Dubai's property market is experiencing a strong rebound, with population growth until October this year and increased investor confidence.

Real estate prices in Dubai are cheaper than those in Mumbai, Delhi and many other cities across the world, and the Gulf city offers immense potential for rate appreciation in the next three to five years, according to Danube Properties.

Speaking to PTI at the launch of a residential project in Dubai last week, Danube Group's founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan said the rates are less than half of those in Mumbai.

Dubai Property: Affordable And High-Yielding

"Dubai still has a long way to go. Dubai's prices are still very reasonable, very achievable. You get properties at a prime location for 1,000 dollars per sq ft, which comes to around Rs 90,000 per sq ft. But if you buy a property in Bandra (Mumbai), it will cost around Rs 2,00,000 per sq ft... Dubai prices are still very, very affordable, very comfortable," he said.

The company also came up with a study comparing rates of properties in upscale localities in 14 different cities across India, the US and Europe.

Citing the study, Sajan also said that the rental yields on investments in Dubai properties stand at 6.5 per cent annually, as against just 3.9 per cent earnings on investments made in Mumbai.

Strong Growth Prospects And Indian Investor Interest

Talking about the potential of Dubai's real estate market, he said that the prices are expected to double in the next 4-5 years.

The company further said that about 30 per cent of buyers in its projects come from India.

"(The response of) Indian buyers was good earlier; it is still good. Indian buyers always get good attraction… Indian people love to buy properties in Dubai because Indians have no other place like Dubai… I will always say this, because other than everything else, there is no income tax here. (It has) best health sector, the best education sector," the group chairman said.

Market Resilience Amid Geopolitical Landscape

About the impact of the current geopolitical situation in the region on Dubai's property markets, the Danube chairman said that people from across the world are coming back to Dubai and the real estate prices could go up significantly in the near term.

"Initially, it was a bit of concern about whether one should invest or not. But now, the situation is quite normal. People are having full confidence. People are coming here as they know that Dubai is very safe," he told PTI.

Dubai's property market is going to bounce back like anything. "As you saw after Covid, the bounce back in Dubai will now be of a different level," he added.

The company's Managing Director Adel Sajan said that despite the current geopolitical situation in the region, Dubai's population has increased by 2,00,000 until October this year compared to last year.

Danube Properties' Shahrukhz Residences Project

On November 11, Danube Properties opened bookings for housing units in its Dubai residential project, which is named after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The project -- Shahrukhz Residences by Danube -- includes penthouses designed by celebrity interior designer and the actor's wife, Gauri Khan.

The fully-furnished waterfront project offers apartments starting at AED 1.65 million (around Rs 4.2 crore), with a flexible 30:70 payment plan, providing buyers the option to pay 30 per cent during construction and 70 per cent upon handover of flats.

The latest residential project follows the Shahrukhz commercial tower, which was sold out on the launch day in 2025.

In November last year, Danube Properties launched a commercial tower - 'SHAHRUKHZ by Danube' - on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, at a total cost of around Rs 3,500 crore. It sold the 1-million sq ft tower for over Rs 5,000 crore.