Dreamteam, an Accel-backed innovator, has secured USD 53 million to scale its AI-powered CRM platform, revolutionising sales by automating workflows and enhancing customer intelligence through intelligent AI agents.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Accel-backed Dreamteam has secured USD 53 million to expand its AI-powered CRM platform.

Dreamteam's system uses AI agents like Rachel, Sally, Raj, and Alex to gather customer intelligence and automate sales tasks.

The platform aims to free sales teams from manual data logging, allowing them to focus on customer relationships and deal closures.

Founded by former Freshworks senior executives, Dreamteam addresses the limitations of traditional CRMs by integrating AI for deeper customer context.

Hundreds of companies across various sectors are already using Dreamteam, with customers reporting significant improvements in sales operations.

For more than two decades, traditional customer relationship management (CRM) tools have depended on sales executives to manually log conversational data and what happens in their calls and emails.

Now, Accel-backed Dreamteam is rethinking traditional CRM with AI-powered 'teammates' and has raised USD 53 million to scale its model, according to a release.

Rethinking CRM With AI-Powered Teammates

The approach is to let the software listen and learn: Dreamteam collects information from customer conversations, emails, meetings and workflows into what it calls the 'Company Brain', a continuously updated record of the business.

Four AI agents then put all that intelligence to work. Rachel does research, Sally handles follow-throughs, Raj watches the revenue pipeline, and Alex sets up and manages the CRM itself.

Together, they prepare meetings, track commitments, surface pipeline risks and automate routine sales workflows, allowing teams to focus on customer relationships and closing deals, the release said.

How Dreamteam's AI Agents Revolutionise Sales

"The CRM was supposed to give companies a complete picture of their customers, yet the richest parts of that picture have always lived outside the CRM," Dreamteam Co-founder and CEO Anand Venkatraman said.

With AI, he said, that can change, leaving sales teams more time for customer relationships and closing deals.

"Dreamteam learns from the work your team is already doing, keeps the context alive and gives every salesperson skilled AI teammates that can reason over it and move deals forward. Your sellers and leaders can spend their time on relationships, judgement and closing deals, while Dreamteam takes care of everything required around them," he said.

Founders' Vision: Addressing Traditional CRM Limitations

Founded in 2025 by Anand Venkatraman, Ramesh Parthasarathy and Senthil Kanthaswamy, Dreamteam draws on the founders' experience as former senior executives at Freshworks, where they helped scale the company from its early startup days through its IPO.

With over 25 years of experience building and selling business-to-business software, the founders recognised the limitations of traditional CRMs and the opportunity to build a platform that could understand customer context and have the right AI coworkers to execute, rather than simply record information.

Shekhar Kirani, partner at Accel, noted that in the AI era, the companies that understand their customers deeply have an enormous advantage.

"Today, everyone on a team sees a different version of the customer, because no central system holds all the information. Dreamteam is building that system with AI agents," Kirani said.

Dreamteam creates a shared, important, codified record of every conversation, so the whole team can serve customers better, he said, adding, "We're delighted to partner with Anand, Senthil and Ramesh to redefine the USD 100 billion plus CRM market."

Industry Endorsement And Future Expansion

Dreamteam says hundreds of companies in AI, online media, healthcare, manufacturing and consulting are customers. It developed the product alongside a handpicked group of fast-growing sales teams.

"Dreamteam was built in close partnership with a select group of fast-growing, AI-forward GTM (go-to-market) teams that helped shape the product as early design partners," the release said, underlining that the collaborative approach ensured the platform was grounded in real-world sales challenges from day one.

At invideo, Dhruv Dewan, head of enterprise GTM, began with a small pilot and expanded quickly to the entire sales team.

Dreamteam now reviews customer interactions each morning and flags insights which were never possible before.

For Plex, Inc., Co-Founder and CPO (Chief Product Officer) Scott Olechowski says Dreamteam's combination of simplicity and powerful AI capabilities "hits the sweet spot", terming its ability to work with existing AI tools like Claude "a game changer".

Patrick Doyle, CEO of DMS Health, said he believes no other CRM is doing anything comparable, and that "it would revolutionise our sales".

The Dreamteam company aims to carry the same intelligence into the rest of the customer journey, from prospecting and onboarding to customer success and upselling.

The company also offers Magic Apps, which allows business users to create custom applications and dashboards using natural language without writing code, according to the release.

Businesses shouldn't have to choose between the limitations of off-the-shelf software and the complexity of building their own, Venkatraman said.

"The future is software that understands your business, adapts to how you work and gets smarter every day. We believe that the future will redefine business software, starting with CRM," he added.