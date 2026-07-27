Dreamfly Innovations To Boost India's Drone Battery Production

Dreamfly Innovations is set to significantly enhance India's drone capabilities by establishing a state-of-the-art aviation battery manufacturing facility in North Bengaluru with a Rs 40 crore investment.

Key Points Dreamfly Innovations is investing Rs 40 crore in a new aviation battery manufacturing facility in North Bengaluru.

The 40,000-sq ft plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 100 MWh, expandable to 200 MWh.

The facility aims to develop state-of-the-art batteries for India's growing drone economy and support domestic drone makers.

Advanced aviation batteries will be manufactured for diverse applications, including defence, surveillance, agriculture, logistics, and air taxis.

Advanced aviation battery technologies firm Dreamfly Innovations on Monday said it will set up a 40,000-sq ft aviation battery manufacturing facility in North Bengaluru, entailing an investment of Rs 40 crore. The facility will have an initial annual production capacity of 100 MWh, scalable to 200 MWh, the company said in a statement.

Boosting Domestic Drone Manufacturing

"As the drone economy of India grows, it is also critical for India to develop its capacities for making batteries for drones. Our new facility is a way to develop state-of-the-art batteries for India, which will also support our domestic drone makers...," Dreamfly Innovations Co-Founder & CEO Kajal Shah said. The investment on the plant will be around Rs 40 crore, Shah added.

The upcoming facility will manufacture advanced aviation batteries for a wide range of drone applications, including defence, surveillance, inspection, agricultural spraying, logistics, and emerging air mobility platforms such as air taxis, the company said.