Pune-based deep-tech company olee.space has secured a significant contract from DRDO to indigenously develop a cutting-edge laser-link drone communication system, promising secure, high-speed, and jam-proof data transfer for defence applications.

Key Points Pune-based olee.space has secured a contract from DRDO to develop an indigenous laser-link drone communication system.

The system will provide secure, high-speed, two-way data transfer between ground stations and drones, immune to radio jamming.

Olee.space will develop ground-based and airborne Free Space Optical Communication (FSOC) terminals with automatic Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking (PAT) capabilities within 18 months.

Laser links offer fibre-like speed and are impossible to intercept, addressing limitations of traditional radio and fibre-optic cable drone communications.

This initiative highlights India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in developing frontier defence technology.

Pune-based deep-tech company olee.space has secured a contract from the Defence Ministry's research and development arm DRDO to develop a laser-link drone communication system.

Indigenous Development Of Advanced Drone Communication

Under the contract, olee.space will indigenously design and develop complete ground-based and airborne FSOC (free space optical communication) terminals equipped with automatic Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking (PAT) capabilities, within 18 months, the company said.

The system, which will carry secure, high-speed, two-way data between ground stations and drones in flight, pairs a tripod-mounted ground terminal with a compact optical payload integrated into a drone, providing a high-bandwidth, full-duplex link over long line-of-sight ranges, it said.

Overcoming Communication Challenges In Warfare

In the Russia-Ukraine war, radio jamming became so effective that drones began flying with kilometres of fibre-optic cable trailing behind them to maintain connectivity, according to the company.

Cables can't be jammed, but they limit range and can snag or break, it said.

Laser links offer the same advantage without the tether, Olee.space said, adding that data travels on a narrow beam of light through open air.

The result is fibre-like speed, impossible to intercept, and no vulnerability to radio jamming, according to the company.

"Holding a laser link on a moving drone is one of the hardest problems in communications, and olee.space is one of very few companies globally working on this capability. We launched this programme a year ago. This is Aatmanirbhar Bharat in action: frontier technology, built in India, competing with the world," said James, Co-founder, olee.space.