Dr Reddy's Labs plunges 69% to Rs 443 crore, hit by lenalidomide exit and semaglutide issues

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced a substantial 69% plunge in Q1 FY27 net profit, primarily impacted by the conclusion of its lenalidomide sales agreement and a significant one-time provision for semaglutide API inventory quality issues, alongside rising freight costs.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a significant 68.7 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 443.5 crore for Q1 FY27.

The profit decline was primarily attributed to the cessation of lenalidomide sales and a Rs 240-crore one-time provision for semaglutide API inventory due to quality issues.

Elevated freight and solvent costs, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, also contributed to the financial downturn.

Despite the overall decline, Dr Reddy's 'base business' showed double-digit growth across all key geographies, driven by volumes and new product launches.

The company expects to resolve the semaglutide API issue by late October/early November and maintains its FY27 sales and profitability outlook, anticipating continued growth in its underlying business.

Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Wednesday reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline of 68.7 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 443.5 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (FY27).

Revenue also declined by 5.5 per cent to Rs 8,099.8 crore.

Factors Behind the Profit Plunge

The fall was primarily due to the absence of lenalidomide sales after its four-year agreement with the innovator ended in January 2026, a Rs 240-crore one-time provision related to semaglutide API inventory following quality issues, and elevated freight and solvent costs arising from the West Asia conflict, the company said.

The semaglutide-related provision had a minor impact of about Rs 17 crore on sales, while reducing the reported gross margin to 46.5 per cent.

Excluding this one-time impact, gross margin would have stood at 49.4 per cent and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin at 15.4 per cent, compared with the reported 12.5 per cent, management said.

The company said the impact of the absence of lenalidomide revenues would persist over the next few quarters as FY27 results are being compared with periods that included sales of the drug.

However, it said its underlying base business continued to register double-digit growth across markets, allowing it to maintain its FY27 sales and profitability outlook.

The results were announced after market hours.

The company’s share fell by 1.9 per cent ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,183 per share on the BSE.

Despite the reported decline, the company said its "base business", which excludes the lenalidomide comparison, grew in double digits across all geographies during the quarter, driven by volumes and new product launches.

GV Prasad, co-chairman, Dr Reddy's, said, “Our Q1FY27 performance reflected the expected transition beyond lenalidomide revenues, along with an unexpected impact related to semaglutide API.

"However, our underlying base business continued to deliver healthy double-digit growth across all key geographies.

"Our focus remains on improving the health of our base business through disciplined execution and operational excellence, while building our future pipeline of peptides, biosimilars, and innovative assets to deliver long-term growth.”

Addressing the Semaglutide Issue

Explaining the semaglutide issue, Erez Israeli, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said certain batches were found to be out of specification due to an issue linked to an impurity that emerged during scale-up.

“It is impurity that is derived from the API and when you test it in the scale-up, the drug product is out of spec and of course in such a case you cannot use the product.

"And now, we are tweaking the process to control that impurity," he said.

Israeli said the company expects to resolve the API issue by the third week of September, supply it to its partner One Source for fill-and-finish, following which sterile testing would take around three weeks.

“This means that if everything goes well, we should be back in the market between the last week of October and beginning of November,” he said.

He added that the Rs 240-crore provision was a one-time charge, “We basically wrote off the API inventory that we had, the batch we have rejected.”

Asked if a similar impact was expected in the coming quarters, Israeli said, “So, all the associated costs, whatever happened, we put in a provision this quarter. We do not anticipate something like that in the future.”

Growth Outlook for FY27

Responding to a question on whether the company was maintaining its FY27 growth outlook, Israeli said, “We are actually maintaining the growth trajectory, both in sales as well in profit.

"So, all the objectives that we set in the past are still valid, besides this delay that came.”

He added that key growth drivers included double-digit growth across all markets, including the US, innovative products, such as those in oncology and vaccines in India, expansion of generic products across emerging markets, and new US launches.