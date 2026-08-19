DoT directs telcos to deny new SIMs to subscribers with nine or more connections

The Department of Telecommunications has issued a directive to telecom operators, instructing them to decline new mobile connections to subscribers who already possess nine or more SIM cards, a move aimed at enhancing security and preventing misuse.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Key Points The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated telecom operators to deny new SIM cards to subscribers already holding nine or more mobile connections.

Telecom service providers (TSPs) must implement technical and organisational measures by August 24, 2026, to identify and block such subscribers.

The DoT's Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) will be used by TSPs to identify subscribers who have exceeded the prescribed limit.

From August 23, a representative image of subscribers with excess connections will be available on DIP to aid identification.

Until full implementation, any mobile connection activated beyond the limit will be immediately suspended until the issue is resolved.

The Department of Telecommunications has directed telecom operators to decline new connections to subscribers already having nine mobile SIMs in their name, according to an official circular.

Telecom operators have been asked to put in place appropriate technical and organisational measures from August 24 onwards to identify each subscriber seeking to obtain a connection beyond the prescribed limit and deny them new SIM cards.

Implementation Timeline and Measures

"From August, 24, 2026, onward, TSPs (telecom service providers) shall take appropriate technical and organisational measures to identify each subscriber who seeks to obtain mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit...and communicate to him that he already has a maximum number of mobile connections permitted to an individual and accordingly, a new mobile connection cannot be provided to him," the circular dated August 17 said.

The DoT has asked TSPs to use the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) established by the department based on the subscriber data records uploaded by the telcos.

"Subscribers who have already obtained mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and the details of such subscribers are available on the DIP," the circular said.

Preventing Exceeding Limits

The DoT said that from August 23, a representative image of the photo of each such subscriber who has already reached the prescribed limit for mobile connections in his name would be made available on DIP.

The move will enable telecom operators to identify a subscriber who seeks to obtain mobile connections beyond the prescribed limit and prevent him from crossing such a limit.

The DoT has asked telecom reporters to streamline the process with DIP before November 30.

"Till the time such measures are implemented by a TSP on a post-facto basis, as per terms and conditions of the Customer Application Form (CAF), any mobile connection activated beyond the prescribed limit for a day shall be immediately suspended till resolution of the issue in respect of crossing the permitted limit for mobile connections," the circular said.