Domestic airlines' fleet to touch 1,400 planes in 5 years

Domestic airlines' fleet to touch 1,400 planes in 5 years

Source: PTI
November 21, 2024 21:55 IST
Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Thursday said the number of planes with domestic airlines will increase to 1,400 in the next five years as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation space.

Airlines

Photograph: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

Currently, the fleet is around 800 aircraft and leading carriers IndiGo and Air India have placed significant plane orders.

 

At an event in the national capital, the secretary also mentioned the opportunities for women in the aviation sector, including in the drone segment.

In the last 10 years, the number of airports has more than doubled from 74 to 157, Vualnam said.

He also said the number of passengers has doubled to around 22 crore from 11 crore.

The secretary was speaking at the 'Giving Wings to Dreams Awards 2024' hosted by not-for-profit group Women in Aviation India in collaboration with the civil aviation ministry.

According to him, the Rs 120-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was successful and that beneficiary companies have seen their overall turnover rise to Rs 1,400 crore.

"New scheme for drones is required especially for component manufacturers.

"We will prepare and put up to the government but that is still at a preparation stage," he noted.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
