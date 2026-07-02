Amid fiscal worries, govt puts PSU share sales on fast track

Amidst fiscal pressures, the Indian government is accelerating its divestment programme, with a significant offer for sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India expected "very soon" as part of its strategy to raise Rs 80,000 crore and reduce its stake in state-owned companies.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The government aims to raise Rs 80,000 crore from equity and public asset holdings this fiscal year by fast-tracking minority stake sales in state-owned companies.

An offer for sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is anticipated "very soon," with discussions underway regarding the size and number of tranches.

The Centre, which currently owns 96.5 per cent of LIC, needs to reduce its holding to 90 per cent by May next year to comply with Sebi's relaxed public shareholding roadmap.

The strategy includes minority stake sales in multiple public sector banks (PSBs) like Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and UCO Bank.

The government is prioritising minority stake sales over strategic disinvestment to meet its targets and manage tight fiscal space, avoiding complex strategic sales this financial year.

The government is ramping up its sale of minority stake in state-owned companies this financial year to mobilise the targeted Rs 80,000 crore from equity and public asset holdings, and to bring down its stake in most listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) to 75 per cent by the end of the year, according to two government officials aware of the matter.

LIC Stake Sale on the Horizon

As part of the stake-sale drive, an offer for sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is also likely to be launched "very soon", one of the two officials quoted above indicated.

The government, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and LIC have held discussions on the number of tranches and the appropriate size of each tranche for the proposed sale, the official said, requesting anonymity since the discussions are private.

"Considering LIC's market capitalisation, we have to be very cautious with the size of each tranche," the official said.

At Wednesday's closing share price of Rs 436.55 per share, the government can raise more than Rs 5,000 crore by offloading just 1 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

The Centre currently owns 96.5 per cent of LIC and must reduce its holding to 90 per cent by May next year under the relaxed public shareholding road map granted by Sebi.

Following the sale of the government's 3.5 per cent stake in LIC through an initial public offer (IPO) in 2022, the Sebi allowed the insurer a relaxed timeline to reach the initial 10 per cent public shareholding threshold by May 2027 and to 25 per cent by 2032.

Broader Divestment Strategy

The government's "mission-mode" strategy is expected to include minority stake sales in multiple public sector banks (PSBs), including Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank, the official said.

Besides LIC, the government holds more than 75 per cent stake in 16 listed PSUs, including six public financial institutions — four banks and two insurers.

Under Sebi's Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) norms, all listed companies are required to maintain a public float of at least 25 per cent.

The PSUs are required to comply with MPS norms by August this year.

However, this deadline has been extended at least twice in the past with the most recent extension provided in 2024.

The government is prioritising minority stake sales rather than strategic disinvestment to meet this year's target, according to the second official quoted above.

As such, it may not initiate the strategic disinvestment process for any PSU during the current financial year.

Experts see the offer for sale (OFS) route as a good strategy, as long as the government exercises apt caution.

"OFS is a neat strategy; but the government has to be careful to resist the temptation of timing the market," said Kuljit Singh, Partner- Investment Banking, at EY.

Compared to OFS, strategic disinvestment is a relatively more complex process, especially that of a listed company, according to Singh. "The government has little control over the length of the process or the complications that can arise from movements in the share price before, during and after the disinvestment," Singh said.

Queries sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Fiscal Management and Progress

The government is focusing on mobilising non-tax revenue and divestment proceeds in FY27 to manage the tight fiscal space due to a likely expenditure overshoot of at least Rs 2 trillion on food and fertiliser subsides and revenue shortfall of over Rs 1.3 trillion after special additional excise duty cut on fuel and tax exemption to foreign portfolio investors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has asked the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Department of Public Enterprises to step up revenue-generating measures, a third finance ministry official said. Sitharaman has also been holding review meetings with DIPAM every Monday to take stock of the progress.

DIPAM has already offloaded the government's stake in five PSUs in the first three months of FY27.

With a collection of Rs 22,847 crore so far this year through divestment and asset monetisation, the government has so far met nearly 29 per cent of its miscellaneous capital receipts target for FY27.