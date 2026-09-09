India Must Diversify Services Exports For Sustainable Growth

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal urges India to strategically diversify its services exports beyond traditional IT and professional services, leveraging fintech innovations to tap into the vast global financial services market and achieve sustainable economic growth.

Key Points India's services exports are heavily concentrated in IT/ITeS and professional services, necessitating diversification for sustainable growth.

The global financial services market offers significant untapped potential for India, with fintech playing a crucial role in expanding its share.

Fintech solutions can substantially reduce the high cost of cross-border remittances, potentially saving billions for Indian and global migrant workers.

Leveraging successful models like UPI, India can offer customised fintech solutions globally, particularly to countries in the global south.

Fintech can also address challenges in the insurance sector and provide vital trade finance to MSME exporters, boosting e-commerce exports.

The Indian industry needs to diversify its services exports beyond the two dominant segments of IT/ITeS and professional services to achieve sustainable growth, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a session at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he also said the global financial services industry is growing and stands at around USD 670 billion, but India's share is just USD 8 billion, just over one per cent of the global trade.

Unlocking India's Global Financial Services Potential

"Fintechs here can make the change...Out of the USD 8 billion, 95 per cent is digitally delivered financial services...Services, which are delivered cross-border sitting back in your country, so that is probably the strength of India and that is where we are growing. So, now it is the time...we need to be diversified through use of technology," he said.

The country's services exports are registering healthy growth, he added.

Out of the total USD 863 billion exports in 2025-26, USD 421 billion, or 48 per cent, was contributed by the services segment.

"And we have been growing by 8-10 per cent year after year. And in this growth, we also see that at some point in time, services exports from India will grow beyond the goods exports also. That is our expectation going forward," he said.

As per estimates, about 30 per cent of the embedded cost in goods is services only.

Strategic Diversification for Sustainable Services Export Growth

"So, if that is the way services trade is going to grow...it is a unique opportunity for India. But one of the key challenges of this growth story has been that our services exports are more concentrated on two pillars," he said.

The two pillars are IT/ITeS and professional services. IT/ITeS-based services account for about 50 per cent of India's total exports, while professional services constitute another 30 per cent.

"So, these are the two pillars on which our services exports are based right now, but it needs diversification if we have to grow and if we have to grow sustainably for a long period of time, we need diversification," Agarwal said.

India has the potential to provide a bouquet of services to the world, he added.

Fintech's Role in Reducing Cross-Border Remittance Costs

The official also suggested looking at ways to reduce transactions and cost of remittances.

The global cross-border payment market is about USD 182-190 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 350-360 billion by 2032. Similarly, the cards and payments market, which, at present, is around USD 1 trillion, is expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2028-29.

"So, there is a real growth in these sectors by 9-10 per cent year after year. India has also some of the experiences where we have built fintech solutions at population scale," he said, adding that UPI is one such example of digital public infrastructure where India has a proven example of financial inclusion, accessibility and reduction in transaction costs.

India can work together with the world to provide customised solutions in this area, he noted.

"Now, it's time to see whether we can use this (UPI) unique experience to take these services across the world...we need to work with global partners across the world to see how we can use our experience and create fintech solutions for them also," Agarwal said, adding that challenges in the global south - Asia, Africa and Latin America - are similar.

UPI has already integrated with 11 countries, and efforts are being made to make it interoperable with other countries.

He also said India receives more than USD 125 billion in remittances, but the cost of remittances on average works out to be five to six per cent, which is "very" high because of multiple intermediation and multiple points of foreign currency exchange.

Fintech solutions can help cut this cost, as they can reduce intermediation, financial interchange of currencies at multiple points in time, and make it more instant.

The reduction of cost, Agarwal said, will be valuable for Indian people.

"If this cost comes down from six per cent to three per cent for Indian migrant workers, it will be an additional five billion dollars in their hands. And in case it comes down globally, then for the global migrant population it will be 30 billion dollars in their hand.

"So, can we use fintech solutions to actually leverage this, create solutions, which can actually help build remittances down," he said.

Empowering MSMEs and E-commerce Exports Through Fintech

He added that there is a need to look at creating models and solutions, which can be global in nature, in the insurance sector, as it is a budding segment in India that is using technology.

Similarly, he said fintech solutions can be worked out for providing easy trade finance to MSMEs.

"There is a trade finance requirement...Every MSME exporter requires some degree of finance and that finance is dependent on the creditworthiness...Can we use financial solutions which can enable this in a much bigger and wider way," he said.

Exporters shipping goods through e-commerce medium have sales history, which can be used as collateral by banks, he added.

"Banks would want collateral, and they (MSME exporters) don't have any credit history. But there is a potential sale which is happening on an e-commerce platform. Can we use that to provide some sort of credit?

"...we look forward to some startups, some fintech solutions coming around that are creating a model or an application, which can enable all e-commerce exporters to access short-term credit to meet their fulfilment requirements," he said.

If India is able to do that at scale, that will enable the country to increase its exports through e-commerce.

Today, global trade through e-commerce is one trillion dollars, and India is just at five billion dollars.

"And if you look at the profile of what gets traded globally on e-commerce, that is all Indian strength. Jewellery, health and wellness, all these are traded in a big way globally on e-commerce platforms.

"India can do very well there, but the challenge is how do we link our SMEs to these platforms and give them the right dose of credit and support so that they are able to meet their orders in time, deliver their products in time with quality," Agarwal said.