Dark patterns are no longer just a consumer protection concern, but a broader macroeconomic challenge affecting the long-term sustainability of India's digital commerce ecosystem.

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India's rapidly expanding digital commerce ecosystem is facing a considerable financial loss, with deceptive interface designs, commonly known as 'dark patterns'.

According to a report by Datum Intelligence, Dark Patterns in India's Online Marketplaces, Indian consumers are losing an estimated Rs 25,000 crore (Rs 250 billion) to Rs 28,000 crore (Rs 280 billion) annually due to dark patterns, with 88 per cent of the country's 304 million online buyers losing an estimated Rs 78 to Rs 87 per month.

Beyond direct losses, these practices are also triggering major behavioural shifts among consumers, putting more than Rs 55,000 crore (Rs 550 billion) in gross merchandise value (GMV) at risk as users reduce spending, compare more aggressively, or switch platforms altogether.

Key Points Indian consumers lose an estimated Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 28,000 crore annually due to deceptive digital dark patterns.

Nearly 88 per cent of India's online buyers lose between Rs 78 and Rs 87 monthly.

More than Rs 55,000 crore in GMV is at risk as consumers reduce spending.

Amazon emerged as the most trusted e-commerce platform while Flipkart recorded net distrust among users.

Hidden Charges Hit Consumers

Despite the threats, the report claimed that the adoption of online shopping shall increase largely due to efforts by marketplace such as Amazon that emerged as the most trusted marketplace and its efforts to provide the most safe online shopping destination resonated with consumers.

The report reveals that 63 per cent of online payment users now experience hidden charges or drip pricing during digital transactions -- a significant increase from 52 per cent reported in 2024.

The findings suggest that existing regulatory interventions have so far limited success in curbing deceptive digital practices that continue to impact millions of consumers across e-commerce, banking, travel, ride-hailing, insurance, online payments, and digital lending platforms.

Dark Patterns Widespread Across Platforms

The report highlights how dark patterns have evolved into a systemic issue across India's digital ecosystem.

Current survey findings show that 73 per cent of platforms deploy forced action mechanisms, compelling users into actions they may not otherwise choose, while 69 per cent continue using drip pricing tactics that reveal additional fees only at the final stage of checkout.

More than half of platforms surveyed were also found to use bait-and-switch tactics, where advertised offers differ materially from the final product, pricing, or service presented to consumers.

The report, conducted in Q1 2026, surveyed over 2,590 consumers across 50 cities and assessed 12 leading platforms across quick commerce, e-commerce, and online travel, including BigBasket, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, ixigo and Cleartrip on the frequency of dark patterns, their financial impact on consumers, and the extent of trust erosion, forming a 92-point gap between the best and worst performing platforms.

Amazon Tops Consumer Trust Rankings

In e-commerce, the report claimed, 'Amazon stands alone on consumer trust where users naming it most-trusted (50 per cent).'

'Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa all show net distrust; Flipkart's gap (41 per cent least trusted vs 37 per cent most) is the narrowest but is driven by higher per-encounter financial extraction.'

Travel Platforms Face Trust Challenges

In online travel, the report said, 'Cleartrip ranks among the most harmful platforms, while MakeMyTrip is perceived as the safest, with a net positive trust deficit.'

'In qcom, BigBasket records one of the highest severity scores.'

The combined impact of direct financial loss and changing consumer behaviour shows that dark patterns are no longer just a consumer protection concern, but a broader macroeconomic challenge affecting the long-term sustainability of India's digital commerce ecosystem.

The report also highlights a major 'awareness paradox' among Indian consumers.

While 81 per cent of respondents said they were aware of dark patterns, 85 per cent still reported being misled by them.

The findings also point to a growing 'trust economy', with 74 per cent of consumers indicating they are willing to pay more for platforms that commit to fair and transparent design practices.

At the same time, users also plan to cut spending on online platforms, most sharply in online travel, where spending could decline by up to 15 per cent.

Calls Grow For Clearer Rules

The report flags a growing concern around the ambiguity of current definitions and enforcement standards.

Without clearer distinctions between deceptive manipulation and legitimate commercial persuasion, businesses may continue to face uncertainty around compliance standards and enforcement expectations.

The report points to the European Union's Digital Services Act as a potential reference model, where clearer distinctions are drawn between deceptive design and legitimate commercial communication.

The report cited Amazon India's fraud prevention, counterfeit detection and consumer-awareness initiatives as examples of trust-focused efforts.

Amazon recorded the lowest B-Index score in e-commerce at 6.7, according to Datum.

The report cited Zepto's rollback of certain pricing and checkout practices after a CCPA penalty in late 2025 as a rare example of corporate course correction.

The company redesigned its checkout flow after CEO Aadit Palicha publicly described the practices as a mistake.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff