Dhanteras Deliveries Surge, Auto Sector Eyes Continued Diwali Momentum

India's auto sector is celebrating a robust festive season, with strong vehicle deliveries reported during Dhanteras across all segments, and major automakers anticipating this positive momentum to continue through Diwali.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points Major automakers reported strong Dhanteras vehicle deliveries across two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle segments.

Maruti Suzuki estimates over 30,000 deliveries on Dhanteras, while Hyundai India expects a 14% growth in festive deliveries to 16,000 units.

The strong sales momentum has been consistent since Ganesh Chaturthi, with over 4 lakh vehicles retailed between September 14 and November 6.

Dealers noted that Dhanteras sales are typically five times higher than normal days, and despite a high base last year, sales remain positive.

The pre-owned car market also experienced strong festive demand, with some sellers reporting demand outstripping supply.

After robust Navratri sales, major automakers and dealers have reported strong vehicle delivery numbers for Dhanteras, with demand holding up across the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments.

Maruti Suzuki estimates its deliveries to be over 30,000 units today, compared to 50,000 deliveries in the last Dhanteras, which the company said happened across two days.

Tata Motors expects deliveries of 12,000 units, while Hyundai India's CEO Tarun Garg said the automaker expects to record almost 14 per cent growth in Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries to 16,000 units.

Sustained Festive Momentum

"What is particularly encouraging is that the strong momentum is not limited to one day. From Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 to November 6, we have already recorded retail sales of over 4 lakh vehicles, compared to 3.46 lakh units during the same period last year," said Maruti Suzuki's senior executive officer for Marketing and Sales Partho Banerjee.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Chief Commercial Officer Amit Kamat said the company witnessed an outstanding response in Dhanteras. "Diwali Muhurat deliveries will continue till Wednesday, and we expect this momentum to carry into the coming days."

Vinkesh Gulati, former president of FADA, noted that sales on Dhanteras day are generally 5X higher than normal days. Despite a high base in last year's Dhanteras because of pending demand after the GST cut, sales are still positive this year, he said.

Inventory Levels and Market Sentiment

Mahindra & Mahindra's Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm sector Rajesh Jejurikar said the automaker's inventory at its dealerships is close to zero across most of its portfolio and less than 8-9 days of stock, excluding vehicles in transit.

After a drop in October retail sales, dealers entered November with optimism.

"Overall, there is strong demand.

"And all segments put together, be it two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, all segments are going strong. Though probably in electric vehicles – two-wheelers or four-wheelers – you can see some supply constraints," said FADA President Sai Giridhar.

Rural Demand and Pre-Owned Market Surge

Shubham Siddha, director of Platinum Nissan dealership in Jabalpur, said market sentiment was positive, with rural demand particularly strong.

The dealership had recorded 2.5 times its usual daily deliveries on Dhanteras, he said.

"While Dhanteras purchases are usually stronger in the passenger vehicle segment, we are also seeing good demand across our markets, with deliveries lined up across the country.

"With Diwali falling in November this year, we expect the momentum to continue and anticipate a positive performance during the month," said Prasan Firodia, managing director of Force Motors.

The pre-owned car market also witnessed strong festive demand and expects it to continue till Diwali.

Many used car sellers said demand has outstripped supply.

Cars24's CFO for India, Shivanshu Makkar, said the company recorded a 58 per cent increase in deliveries during Navratri and recorded sales of 630 cars on Dhanteras, which represents 45 per cent on-year growth.