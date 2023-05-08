News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; asks airline to immediately stop sale of tickets

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source.

Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, the source said.

Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12.

 

The carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has reserved its order.

The source said the airline has been directed to stop the booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The airline has been asked to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice, and further, a decision on the continuation of its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by it, the source added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Small- and mid-cap shares raced ahead of large caps
Small- and mid-cap shares raced ahead of large caps
Jet Airways Revival Hope Diminishes
Jet Airways Revival Hope Diminishes
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
Farmers break through barricades, join wrestlers' stir
Farmers break through barricades, join wrestlers' stir
SC calls Manipur violence 'humanitarian issues'
SC calls Manipur violence 'humanitarian issues'
Shubman is now Spider-Man!
Shubman is now Spider-Man!
IT mid-caps stick to steady growth
IT mid-caps stick to steady growth

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Axis Bank: Most analysts hold 'buy' recommendations

Axis Bank: Most analysts hold 'buy' recommendations

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances