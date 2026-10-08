World Bank: AI Offers Historic Opportunity For Developing Countries

Discover how the World Bank's latest report, 'The Promise of Artificial Intelligence', outlines a "historic opportunity" for low- and middle-income countries to leverage AI for development, despite current preparedness gaps.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points AI offers a "historic opportunity" for low- and middle-income countries to address development challenges, though many are currently unprepared.

Developing nations should prioritise adopting and adapting existing AI tools for local needs before attempting to build their own frontier models.

Building frontier AI models is "not a realistic goal in the near future" for most developing countries, with only a few making inroads like India's Sarvam AI.

AI is spreading rapidly, with middle-income countries accounting for half of ChatGPT's global traffic within six months of its launch.

The immediate risk of job disruption from generative AI in low- and middle-income countries is limited to a small share of knowledge-intensive jobs, while AI can enhance small businesses.

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a "historic opportunity" for low- and middle-income countries to overcome long-standing development challenges, but the countries with the most to gain are the least prepared, according to a World Bank report.

AI's Promise for Developing Nations

The World Development Report 2026, titled 'The Promise of Artificial Intelligence', said developing countries should first adopt existing AI tools and adapt to them for local needs before advancing to build their own frontier models.

Building frontier models is "not a realistic goal in the near future" for most developing countries, the report said.

"Only a small number of countries and companies have the resources to compete at that level, and progress might take years. A few countries are making inroads. Examples include India's Sarvam AI, the United Arab Emirates' Falcon, and Sub-Saharan Africa's InkubaLM, which were built from scratch to work better in local languages," it said.

Bridging the AI Adoption Gap

The report said AI was spreading faster than earlier technologies. Within six months of ChatGPT's launch, middle-income countries accounted for half of its global traffic.

The gap in usage, however, remains wide. By April 2025, nearly 25 per cent of internet users in high-income countries had adopted ChatGPT, compared with 4.7 per cent in lower-middle-income countries and 0.7 per cent in low-income countries.

About 4.5 per cent of jobs in low- and middle-income countries can be automated by generative AI, against 14.2 per cent in high-income countries, the report said.

"In developing countries, the immediate risk of disruption from AI is limited to a small share of jobs, involving people employed in knowledge-intensive professional services. On the flip side, AI has the potential to improve the capabilities of many small businesses, in which most people are currently employed and in which they undertake manual rather than cognitive work," it said.

Developing countries should be "blinded neither by the hype nor the hysteria" surrounding AI, it said.