Demat account additions hit 6-month high amid IPO frenzy

India's demat account additions soared to a six-month high in July, driven by a vibrant initial public offering (IPO) market and a strong equity rally, reflecting growing investor confidence in the capital markets.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points New demat account additions in July reached 2.89 million, the highest since January 2026, surpassing the monthly average of 2.6 million.

The surge is primarily attributed to a robust IPO market, with 12 IPOs raising approximately ₹28,649 crore in July 2026.

Positive returns in largecap and midcap stocks, improved foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, and in-line corporate earnings also contributed to attracting new investors.

The total number of demat accounts in India has grown nearly fivefold from 49.07 million in December 2020 to 234.43 million in July 2026.

Future growth is expected to remain strong with anticipated marquee IPOs from Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market and a broad-based rally in equities led to a spurt in new dematerialised (demat) account additions in July.

The number of new demat account additions stood at 2.89 million in the month, the highest since January 2026 and above the average monthly addition of 2.6 million accounts.

Factors Driving Demat Account Growth

The number of demat accounts in India has surged over the past six years, driven by simplified account opening, widespread smartphone adoption, and largely favourable market returns.

The total number of demat accounts jumped nearly fivefold from 49.07 million in December 2020 to 234.43 million in July 2026.

In July 2026, 12 IPOs raised a cumulative Rs 28,649 crore. In terms of the number of issuances, July was the best month since September 2025, while in terms of funds mobilised, it was the best since October 2025.

A significant number of investors open demat accounts primarily to participate in IPOs.

Some also open fresh demat accounts for family members to increase their chances of securing IPO allotments.

Expert Insights on Market Trends

“The resurgence in the IPO market has been one of the biggest drivers of the rise in demat account openings in July.

"With a higher number of IPOs, including some large issues, more investors have been encouraged to enter the capital markets and open demat accounts,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, founder of Soaring Peaks Capital.

Gagdani added that relatively positive returns in July across both largecap and midcap stocks, improved foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, and corporate earnings that were broadly in line with expectations helped attract more investors.

FPIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 20,200 crore after being net sellers in the preceding four months.

Performance Across Market Segments

In July, the benchmark Nifty gained 2.2 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.8 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 2.53 per cent.

“While the headline indices have largely been in a consolidation phase, much of the activity has shifted to the midcap and smallcap segments, which have outperformed over the past three to four months.

"That performance has attracted more investors to equities and supported the continued increase in demat accounts,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills.

Future Outlook for Demat Accounts

Going forward, growth in new demat accounts is likely to remain robust as marquee IPOs of Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit the market this year.

“If these offerings are successful, they could further boost investor confidence, attract more retail participants, and encourage other companies to tap the capital markets, thereby supporting continued growth in demat accounts,” said Gagdani.