Dell Expands Local Server Production In India Driven By AI And Data Sovereignty

US tech giant Dell Technologies is significantly expanding its domestic manufacturing in India, producing a majority of its servers locally, while also launching new AI-powered data platforms to meet the growing demand for data sovereignty and advanced AI workloads.

IMAGE: Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Key Points Dell Technologies is significantly expanding its domestic manufacturing in India, producing a majority of its servers locally.

This expansion is driven by increasing emphasis on data sovereignty and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence by Indian enterprises.

Indian businesses are shifting towards hybrid cloud architectures, preferring on-premises solutions for sensitive data and AI workloads.

Dell launched PowerStore Elite, a new data platform for complex AI workflows, and other AI infrastructure like Cyber Detect and PowerRack.

Dell believes AI will create more niche technical roles and have a multiplier effect on the tech job market, rather than replacing jobs.

Driven by a growing emphasis on data sovereignty and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, US tech major Dell Technologies is significantly expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint in India, with a majority of its servers now being produced locally, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

Venkat Sitaram, Senior Director and Country Head, Infrastructure Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies, said that while the locally manufactured products primarily serve the Indian market, the company will be open to exporting when the need arises. "A large part of our portfolio, spanning across the client solutions group and infrastructure solutions group ... a majority of those servers are made in India. Locally, we participated in PLI 1.0; now in 2.0, we are a major player. We have that roadmap for continuing to serve our customers here with Make in India requirements," Sitaram told PTI.

Driving Local Infrastructure And AI Adoption

The push for local infrastructure is being heavily influenced by Indian enterprises re-evaluating their cloud strategies. He noted a distinct shift towards hybrid architectures, where companies are choosing to keep sensitive and critical workloads on-premises rather than relying entirely on public clouds.

The demand for robust local infrastructure is further accelerated by the integration of AI into core business strategies, led by sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, healthcare, and government.

Dell's New AI Solutions And Job Creation

Addressing concerns about advanced AI systems replacing traditional IT and back-office jobs, Sitaram maintained a positive outlook for the tech job market. "It's not replacing; it's in fact creating more and more... It's having a multiplier effect", he said, noting a rapid emergence of niche technical roles and a growing focus on skill-building among institutions and enterprises.

Dell on Tuesday announced the India launch of PowerStore Elite, a new-generation data platform. The on-premises storage solution is designed to support complex AI workflows while ensuring that enterprise data remains secure within India's borders. Sitaram described the platform as a "single point solution" capable of handling both legacy and modern AI workloads. Alongside PowerStore Elite, the company also introduced a broader portfolio of AI infrastructure. This includes 'Dell Cyber Detect' for AI-powered ransomware detection at the storage layer and 'Dell PowerRack', an integrated rack-scale AI system.