Delhi High Court seeks Beco's response to HUL's 'skin irritation' ad suit

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from sustainable consumer goods startup Beco in a disparagement and trademark infringement suit filed by Hindustan Unilever, which alleges Beco's advertising campaign unfairly claims HUL's Surf Excel and Vim products cause skin irritation.

Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Key Points The Delhi high court has sought a response from Beco regarding a disparagement and trademark infringement suit filed by Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

HUL alleges that Beco's advertising campaign disparages its products, Surf Excel and Vim, by claiming they cause skin irritation.

HUL argues that Beco's campaign is not legitimate comparative advertising but an attempt to portray competing products as unsafe, relying on findings about individual chemicals rather than finished product testing.

Beco's advertisements refer to linear alkylbenzene sulfonate and benzisothiazolinone, alleging they cause skin irritation and allergies, while promoting Beco products.

The court declined to issue an interim restraint against Beco's advertisements, stating it wishes to hear Beco's response before making a decision.

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought a response from Beco, a sustainable consumer goods startup, in a suit filed by consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL), alleging that Beco had disparaged HUL products Surf Excel and Vim by claiming that they cause skin irritation.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Kwick Living, which owns Beco, on HUL's disparagement and trademark infringement suit and its application seeking an interim injunction.

The court, however, declined to pass an interim restraint after hearing HUL's submissions, saying it wanted to hear Beco's response before deciding the plea.

HUL's Allegations Against Beco

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for HUL, argued that Beco's campaign was not legitimate comparative advertising but an an attempt to portray competing products as unsafe.

The advertisements refer to the presence of linear alkylbenzene sulfonate and benzisothiazolinone, alleging that these substances can cause skin irritation and allergies, while encouraging consumers to opt for Beco products.

Sibal contended that comparative advertising cannot cross into product disparagement.

According to him, even where an advertisement contains factual information, the manner in which it is presented cannot be misleading or unfair.

He submitted that Beco had relied on findings concerning the effect of an individual chemical following prolonged and direct skin exposure and projected those findings as evidence that HUL's finished consumer products cause similar harm.

Testing Standards and Regulatory Reports

HUL also argued that Beco had not conducted testing of the finished products to substantiate the claims made in its advertisements.

Sibal said a domestic testing standard specifically covers such assessments and that HUL had tested its products under the applicable standard, with no adverse effects detected.

Sibal further alleged that Beco had relied on an older regulatory report while overlooking a subsequent report issued by the same regulator.

He also pointed to the presence of a similar surfactant in Beco's own product, questioning its claim of being free from "harsh chemicals".

Interim Relief and Next Steps

On the question of interim relief, HUL argued that the balance of convenience was in its favour.

It said Beco could continue advertising its products without referring to HUL's brands, while continued dissemination of the disputed campaign could cause lasting reputational damage to HUL.

Senior advocate Chander M Lall, representing Kwick Living, sought additional time to respond to the allegations.

The court directed Beco to file its reply by the end of Thursday and share an advance copy with HUL.

It will consider Beco's response before deciding HUL's application for an interim injunction.

Justice Bhambhani indicated that he wanted to hear both sides before determining whether any restraint should be imposed on the advertisements.

The case will come up for hearing on the interim relief sought by HUL.