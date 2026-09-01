Delhi HC orders 6-month forensic audit in Daiichi-Fortis case

The Delhi High Court has mandated a six-month forensic audit into the alleged dissipation of assets by former Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, a significant development in the long-standing enforcement proceedings initiated by Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo.

IMAGE: Shivinder Mohan Singh, right with his elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Fortis Healthcare

Key Points The Delhi High Court has ordered a six-month forensic audit into the alleged dissipation of assets by former Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The audit aims to reconstruct the movement of Fortis Healthcare shares, funds, and related transactions from May 24, 2016, to identify those involved in the alleged dissipation.

This order arises from enforcement proceedings related to a 2016 arbitral award of approximately Rs 2,562 crore in favour of Daiichi, which has now escalated to around Rs 5,300 crore.

Fortis Healthcare clarified that the judgment does not impose any monetary liability on the company, as it was not a party to the original dispute or a judgment debtor.

The court's decision follows a September 2022 Supreme Court judgment that recommended appointing auditors to examine transactions involving banks, financial institutions, and RHT Health Trust.

The Delhi High Court (HC) has ordered a six-month forensic audit into the alleged dissipation of assets of former Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh during enforcement proceedings initiated by Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo.

Justice Subramonium Prasad appointed S Ramanand Aiyar & Co, chartered accountants, to reconstruct the movement of Fortis Healthcare (FHL) shares, funds, and related transactions from May 24, 2016, when assurances were first given to the court that Daiichi"s interests would be protected.

The court said the purpose was to reconstruct the chain of events and identify the persons and companies involved in the alleged dissipation of shares.

Background of the Case

The order comes in enforcement proceedings arising from a 2016 arbitral award of Rs 2,562 crore in favour of Daiichi, with interest. Daiichi has claimed that the amount outstanding has since risen to around Rs 5,300 crore.

The award was passed in Singapore on April 29, 2016, and carried pre-award interest of 4.44 per cent and post-award interest of 5.33 per cent.

It has survived challenges before the Delhi HC and Supreme Court (SC).

The court observed that almost a decade had passed since execution proceedings began, while assets originally available to satisfy the award had progressively diminished.

The forensic audit follows a September 2022 SC judgment which asked the Delhi HC, where the execution proceedings were pending, to consider appointing auditors to examine transactions involving banks and financial institutions, as well as transactions between FHL and RHT Health Trust.

Fortis Healthcare's Stance

Taking note of the order, Fortis Healthcare told Business Standard that the judgment does not impose any monetary liability on Fortis, which was neither a party to the original dispute nor a judgment debtor in the execution proceedings.

"The Court has directed the appointment of a forensic auditor to primarily conduct a factual enquiry and reconstruction of the facts in relation to the dissipation of shares of Fortis by the erstwhile promoters (Singh Brothers), which does not in any way, by itself, result in fastening of liability on Fortis," the company added.

Fortis stated that it was reviewing the judgment in detail in consultation with its legal counsels and will evaluate the appropriate course of action in accordance with applicable law.

"The Company remains committed to the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency and regulatory compliance and continues to remain focused on its operations and the interest of all its stakeholders," it said.