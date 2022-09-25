News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Defence exports grew by 334% in last 5 years: Govt

Defence exports grew by 334% in last 5 years: Govt

Source: PTI
September 25, 2022 19:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Defence exports have grown by 334 per cent in the last five years and India is now exporting to over 75 countries due to collaborative efforts, the government said on Sunday.

Defence

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a tweet: "The Indian Defence sector, the second largest armed force is at the cusp of revolution."

"Defence exports grew by 334 per cent in the last five years; India now exporting to over 75 countries due to collaborative efforts," it said.

 

The PIB India Twitter handle also shared some data in a poster attached with the tweet to underline the indigenisation and boost of production in the defence sector.

It mentioned the recent commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.

It also mentioned about the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III's squadron being commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard, and successful testing of new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'.

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar, during an interaction held at an event here on Thursday, had said efforts were being made to "unleash the energy" of the Make-in-India initiative as a whole in the defence sector and the country's Amrit Kaal vision is to see it among the top five countries globally in defence production.

In the last 75 years, India has continued to be one of the largest importers of defence products in the world, and this is the situation the government wishes to change, he had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bad loan recovery process can get worse
Bad loan recovery process can get worse
Devika Bulchandani, Advertising Star
Devika Bulchandani, Advertising Star
'India needs 5 Byju's, not one'
'India needs 5 Byju's, not one'
Kuldeep's hat-trick sinks Kiwis as India A seal series
Kuldeep's hat-trick sinks Kiwis as India A seal series
Ashwin takes on England players over 'run out' wicket
Ashwin takes on England players over 'run out' wicket
Rajendra Kumar made ESIC chief in bureaucratic rejig
Rajendra Kumar made ESIC chief in bureaucratic rejig
Dalit forcibly converted to Islam in K'taka, 12 booked
Dalit forcibly converted to Islam in K'taka, 12 booked

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Natural gas price to rise to record level this week

Natural gas price to rise to record level this week

Why is Sebi hesitant to ban retail algos?

Why is Sebi hesitant to ban retail algos?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances