News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Deals plunge by 60% to $1.8 bn in Feb

Deals plunge by 60% to $1.8 bn in Feb

Source: PTI
March 14, 2023 19:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The deepening funding winter that the startups face and the near dry-up of IPOs singed the deal street as the total value of deals plunged by 60 per cent to $1.8 billion in February, shows an analysis.

Deals

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

According to Grant Thornton, the industry saw just 89 deals worth $1.8 billion in February, which is 60 per cent lower than the year ago period in value terms and down by 54 per cent year-on-year in volume as investors continued to tread cautiously amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

This is the second-lowest deal volume and the lowest value since 2014.

 

Of the total deals, M&As saw significant downtrend both in terms of volume which fell 48 per cent to 24 deals, and by 47 per cent in value clocking at $755 million compared to February 2022.

The IPO segment was the worst with just one issue of $8 million, compared to three issues raising $1 billion a year ago.

While M&As were dominated by cross-border deals, particularly outbound transactions on the back of one big-ticket transaction of $578 million, volume continued to be dominated by domestic consolidations accounting for 67 per cent of transactions.

The pharma, healthcare and biotech, and IT and ITeS sectors led the deal activities with 17 per cent and 13 per cent of the volume, respectively, followed by the automotive sector thanks to the Autosystemtechnik's acquisition by Motherson International for $578 million.

This transaction alone was responsible for 77 per cent of total M&A value, making it the fifth-largest deal in this sector in the past 12 years.

Private equity investments continued to fall both in terms of value as well as volume, recording only 65 deals worth $1 billion, making the reporting month with the lowest monthly deal volume and values since August 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check
Ukraine War: How Modi Kept Economy Under Check
'There will be volatility in the interim'
'There will be volatility in the interim'
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
Some creating conflict between govt, judiciary: Rijiju
Some creating conflict between govt, judiciary: Rijiju
BJP MLA suspended for breaking mike in Bihar House
BJP MLA suspended for breaking mike in Bihar House
Litton shines as B'desh sweep T20 series vs England
Litton shines as B'desh sweep T20 series vs England
N-emergency drug with DRDO tech gets approval
N-emergency drug with DRDO tech gets approval

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Covid: Employment Shows Lingering Effects

Covid: Employment Shows Lingering Effects

Why Scotch Whisky Makers Are Worried

Why Scotch Whisky Makers Are Worried

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances