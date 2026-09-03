Dabur delivers steady Q1 performance, but volume growth and monsoon worries persist

Dabur India delivered a steady performance in the first quarter of FY27, achieving a 12-quarter high in revenue growth, yet faces ongoing concerns regarding volume expansion and the potential impact of monsoon patterns on rural demand.

Photograph: Courtesy, Dabur

Key Points Dabur India's Q1 FY27 revenue grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year, marking a 12-quarter high, driven by strong performance in both India and international markets.

The India FMCG business expanded by 9.5 per cent, with a 5 per cent volume growth, led by home and personal care, and food segments.

Unseasonal rains impacted the beverage segment, contributing to lower-than-expected overall volume growth, while healthcare also disappointed.

International business showed robust growth of 15.5 per cent in rupee terms, with Bangladesh, sub-Saharan Africa, Türkiye, and the UK leading the charge.

Despite an 8 per cent increase in costs, operating profit grew 11 per cent, and margins expanded by 10 basis points to 19.7 per cent, aided by cost discipline and price increases.

The stock of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India recently hit a six-and-a-half-year low and is currently trading at Rs 393.

While the India volume showing in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27) was below expectations, the company delivered a steady performance in the quarter.

Though the management is confident about double-digit growth across verticals in FY27, the Street is awaiting consistent growth and margin gains amid higher commodity costs and monsoon worries.

At the current price, the stock, which has shed over 24 per cent in the past year, is trading at 30x its 2027-28 earnings estimates.

Q1 Performance Highlights

Dabur’s Q1 showing was broadly in line with estimates.

Revenues in the quarter saw 10.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and were at a 12-quarter high.

Revenue growth was led by broad-based gains across the India and international businesses.

The India FMCG business grew 9.5 per cent, aided by volume growth of 5 per cent.

Within the segments, growth was led by the home and personal care segment, which grew 12.3 per cent, while food reported 29.2 per cent growth.

What disappointed the Street were the healthcare and beverage segments.

The latter was impacted by unseasonal rains, which weighed on overall volume growth.

Hair care maintained its outperformance and was aided by 102-basis point (bp) market-share gains in hair oils.

The food business got a boost from Badshah Masala (spices and seasonings) and culinary portfolios.

Rural Demand and Monsoon Concerns

While rural demand continued to do better than urban demand for the eighth consecutive quarter, the gap has narrowed due to a recovery in modern trade, ecommerce, and quick-commerce.

Analysts Rajesh Kumar and Mohit Dodeja of Emkay Research believe that weaker-than-expected monsoons will impact rural demand and pose a downside risk to earnings, given Dabur’s relatively higher share of the rural segment.

Though the stock does not have major catalysts, the brokerage has an "add" rating with a target price of Rs 470, as it is trading at attractive valuations and has limited downside.

International Business and Profitability

The international business saw strong growth of 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y in rupee terms, despite war-led disruptions in West Asia.

Given the geographic headwinds, West Asia and North Africa saw moderation in growth.

Bangladesh (up 34 per cent), sub-Saharan Africa (up 28.4 per cent), Türkiye (up 26.9 per cent) and the UK (up 21.9 per cent) were the growth leaders within the international portfolio.

The company delivered a strong operating profit performance in the quarter.

Profit growth at 11 per cent Y-o-Y was the highest in the past nine quarters.

It was ahead of top-line growth for the third straight quarter despite an 8 per cent increase in costs.

The company was able to expand its margins by 10 bps Y-o-Y to 19.7 per cent.

The gains were aided by Project Samriddhi’s cost discipline, operational efficiencies, and judicious price increases.

Outlook and Key Monitorables

After delivering muted sales growth in the past two years (1.3 per cent in 2024-25 and 5 per cent in 2025-26), the company is eyeing double-digit consolidated revenue growth in FY27, as well as gradual expansion of margins.

Dabur expects top-line growth to be aided by a mix of volume and pricing, with the latter having a greater impact on sales growth.

Profitability gains could come from calibrated price hikes, premiumisation, productivity initiatives, and ongoing cost-saving measures, while mitigating commodity inflation.

Resilient rural demand, coupled with signs of improving urban demand, bodes well for Dabur’s growth outlook.

However, Motilal Oswal Research believes that the pace of demand recovery, commodity inflation, and the progress of the monsoon, including any El Niño-related risks, remain key monitorables for FY27.

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