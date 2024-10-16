News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » DA for over 1 crore central govt staff, pensioners hiked by 3%

DA for over 1 crore central govt staff, pensioners hiked by 3%

Source: PTI
October 16, 2024 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre on Wednesday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percentage points effective from July 1 this year, benefitting more than 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of the Diwali festival.

DA

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The Union Cabinet has approved to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners by three percentage points of the basic pay/pension ahead of Diwali, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

 

The minister also offered Diwali greetings to all central government employees and pensioners.

The DA/DR hike will be effected from July 1, 2024, the minister informed.

He also informed that the financial implication of this DA/DR hike is Rs 9,448 crore.

Earlier in March this year, the government hiked DA/DR by 4 percentage points to 50 per cent from January 1, 2024.

The minister said that the DA hike is based on the 12-month average of All India Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners from July 1, 2024, representing an increase of three per cent (3%) over the existing rate of 50 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise, an official statement said.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 9,448.35 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
MUDA chairman resigns amid probe against Sidda
MUDA chairman resigns amid probe against Sidda
Kumble impressed with Rohit's handling of young talent
Kumble impressed with Rohit's handling of young talent
'Don't see why he can't succeed in Australia...'
'Don't see why he can't succeed in Australia...'
Cameron Green May Miss IPL 2025
Cameron Green May Miss IPL 2025

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Monetary Policy's Strong Message To NBFCs

Monetary Policy's Strong Message To NBFCs

Smartphones Not Diamonds Drive India's Exports To US

Smartphones Not Diamonds Drive India's Exports To US

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances