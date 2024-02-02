News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » D-Street's thumbs up to Budget, markets close near record high

D-Street's thumbs up to Budget, markets close near record high

Source: PTI
February 02, 2024 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply on Friday, with the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak in intra-day trade, tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.33 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 72,085.63.

During the day, it jumped 1,444.1 points or 2 per cent to 73,089.40.

 

The Nifty went up by 156.35 points or 0.72 per cent to 21,853.80.

During the day, the benchmark soared 429.35 points or 1.97 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 22,126.80.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48 per cent to $79.08 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,879.58 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Sensex Has Changed Over Years
How Sensex Has Changed Over Years
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
'2024 may be one of the best years...'
'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'
'Market is headed for an eventful 2024'
India, Maldives hold 2nd meeting on troops issue
India, Maldives hold 2nd meeting on troops issue
Seat-sharing issue with TMC will be resolved: Rahul
Seat-sharing issue with TMC will be resolved: Rahul
Can India maintain Davis Cup dominance vs Pakistan?
Can India maintain Davis Cup dominance vs Pakistan?
Jharkhand trust vote on Feb 5, MLAs flown to Hyd
Jharkhand trust vote on Feb 5, MLAs flown to Hyd

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Just A True Vote On Account!

Just A True Vote On Account!

'Balanced advantage funds are good option'

'Balanced advantage funds are good option'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances