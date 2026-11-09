Despite rising cyber claims, insurance premiums remain under pressure

Despite a significant surge in cyber insurance claims from Indian banks and businesses, particularly in the first half of FY27, premiums remain surprisingly soft due to abundant reinsurance capacity, though this trend may not last if losses continue to mount.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Cyber insurance claims from banks and businesses in India have surged, with bank claims estimated to have exceeded ₹150 crore in the first half of FY27.

Despite the significant rise in claims, cyber insurance premiums remain under pressure due to abundant reinsurance capacity and the entry of foreign players.

The claims ratio in the banking sector has increased by 50-60 per cent over the past year, reflecting growing concerns over cybersecurity incidents.

Organisations are increasing their insurance protection, with sums insured doubling over five years, driven by rising cyber threats and stricter regulatory scrutiny like the forthcoming DPDP Act.

If the upward trend in claims continues, insurers may eventually raise rates, restrict underwriting capacity, or withdraw from certain market segments.

Insurance claims arising from cyberattacks on banks and businesses have surged, particularly in the first half of FY27, industry experts said.

Claims from banks alone are estimated to have exceeded Rs 150 crore so far this financial year.

Still, this increase, driven by a spate of data breaches and ransomware attacks, is yet to translate into higher premiums, which remain under pressure amid abundant reinsurance capacity.

The claims ratio in the banking sector has risen by 50-60 per cent over the past year, industry experts said.

Five years ago, claims from banks typically ranged between Rs 25 crore and Rs 75 crore.

The broader cyber insurance market, meanwhile, is estimated to have generated premiums of Rs 900-1,100 crore in FY26.

Rising Coverage and Regulatory Impact

Banks and financial institutions have responded by substantially increasing their insurance protection. The sum insured has doubled over the past five years, rising to $50-100 million in FY26 from $10-25 million in FY21, according to industry experts.

The higher coverage reflects growing concerns over the frequency and severity of cybersecurity incidents, as well as tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Lenders are increasingly reviewing their insurance requirements annually and, in some cases, even during the policy period.

The forthcoming implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is also prompting organisations to reassess their exposure to data-related liabilities and strengthen their cover.

"Cyber insurance claims have been on a sustained upward trajectory over the past few years, with recent incidents underscoring the expanding cyber exposure across sectors, with BFSI emerging as one of the most affected.

"The sector has witnessed claims upwards of Rs 150-175 crore, nearly 50 per cent higher than last year," said Shikha Hassani, senior vice-president at Unilight Insurance Brokers.

Factors Influencing Claims and Premiums

The increase is not solely a reflection of more frequent cyberattacks. Greater awareness of cyber risks, stricter reporting requirements and stronger cyber-resilience frameworks are also bringing previously unreported or under-reported incidents into the claims pipeline, Hassani said.

Despite the rise in losses, premiums remain subdued as insurers and reinsurers have expanded their capacity, including through the entry of foreign players into the Indian market.

A cover of around Rs 800 crore can currently attract premiums of more than Rs 2-2.5 crore, depending on the risk profile, Hassani said.

However, if claims continue to rise, insurers could eventually raise rates, restrict underwriting capacity or temporarily withdraw from certain segments.

Organisations must therefore complement insurance with stronger cybersecurity measures, she added.

Several banks, including State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and AU Small Finance Bank, have reported cyber incidents this year, resulting in losses for insurers in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.

Market Trends and Future Outlook

Insurers and other financial institutions have also faced a series of attacks in recent years.

Industry experts said the sector saw no major incidents last year, but the increase in attacks this year has contributed to higher claims.

Evaa Saiwal, business head-liability and cyber insurance at PolicyBazaar for Business, said the Indian cyber insurance market had experienced a sharp deterioration in claims performance, with both claim frequency and severity rising significantly in the second half of 2026.

"The increase in claims has been driven largely by ransomware attacks and data breaches, rather than business interruption losses.

"Forensic costs alone can exceed Rs 50 lakh per affected company," Saiwal noted, adding, "premiums remain under pressure despite rising losses, owing to large reinsurance capacity.

"However, rising claims could eventually lead to premium corrections as insurers reassess risks."