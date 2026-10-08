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Gbile Adewunmi To Lead Cummins India Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk October 08, 2026 20:40 IST 2 Minutes Read

Power technology solutions provider Cummins India has announced the strategic appointment of Gbile Adewunmi as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective November 1, underscoring India's growing importance in the global market.

Key Points

  • Cummins India announced Gbile Adewunmi's appointment as Managing Director on Thursday.
  • Adewunmi will assume the role of MD and CEO, effective November 1.
  • He currently serves as Vice President for Power Systems Industrial Markets at Cummins.
  • Jenny Bush, President of Power Systems, praised Adewunmi's leadership and experience.
  • India is considered a strategic and critical growth market for Cummins' future.

Power technology solutions provider Cummins on Thursday announced the appointment of Gbile Adewunmi as Managing Director of Cummins India, effective November 1.

Leadership Transition At Cummins India

Adewunmi, who is currently serving as Vice President for Power Systems Industrial Markets at Cummins, will assume responsibilities of the CEO in addition to his current role and continue leading the industrial markets line of business, the company said.

 

"Gbile is a respected global leader with deep experience across Cummins and a strong track record of delivering customer-focused growth and business performance. His enterprise perspective, ability to build high-performing teams and commitment to our customers make him exceptionally well positioned to lead Cummins India Ltd," said Jenny Bush, President of Power Systems.

India remains a strategic growth market for Cummins and an important part of the company's future, the company said.

"India is a critical market for Cummins, and I look forward to partnering with our employees, customers and stakeholders to build on our strong foundation and continue powering a more prosperous world," said Adewunmi.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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