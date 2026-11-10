CPSEs hit 60% of FY27 capex target by October, driving India's growth

Central Public Sector Enterprises have successfully met nearly 60 per cent of their ambitious FY27 capital expenditure target by October, demonstrating a robust commitment to infrastructure development and driving India's investment-led economic growth.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points CPSEs achieved nearly 60% of their FY27 annual capital expenditure target of Rs 8.43 trillion during April-October.

Capital expenditure by 63 CPSEs rose by almost 13% year-on-year to approximately Rs 5.03 trillion in the first seven months of FY27.

The Railway Board and NHAI were among the top spenders, achieving 64% and 46% of their annual targets respectively in the first six months.

State-owned oil companies like ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Oil India also maintained investment momentum, achieving over 40% of their targets.

Public capex by the Centre and CPSEs is a key part of India's investment-led growth strategy, aiming to crowd in private investment.

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) achieved nearly 60 per cent of their FY27 annual capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 8.43 trillion for April-October. This is broadly in line with the previous financial year.

Capital expenditure of 63 CPSEs tracked by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) of the Ministry of Finance rose nearly 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to around Rs 5.03 trillion during April-October.

In the corresponding period of FY26, CPSEs had achieved nearly 59 per cent of their full-year target.

Strong Performance in October

For October, capex by the CPSEs was up nearly 26 per cent Y-o-Y, at Rs 73,311.25 crore, according to the latest data available with the DPE.

Capital expenditure is a key performance indicator under the DPE's annual memorandum of understanding framework, alongside return on net worth (RoNW) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda).

Top Spenders Among CPSEs

Disaggregated CPSE-wise capex data, which was available with the DPE only till September, showed that the Railway Board and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were among the top spenders among CPSEs in the first six months of the financial year.

The Railway Board spent Rs 1.88 trillion, achieving 64 per cent of its annual target, while NHAI incurred capex of Rs 85,228 crore, or nearly 46 per cent of its FY27 target.

NTPC (formerly National Thermal Power Corporation) and Power Grid Corporation of India were also among the top five CPSEs and met 71 per cent and 43 per cent of their targets, respectively, in the first six months.

Oil Companies Maintain Momentum

State-owned oil companies also maintained investment momentum despite under-recoveries this year amid elevated crude oil prices and supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), with a capex of Rs 14,552 crore in the first half, ranked among the top five CPSEs by spending and achieved nearly 49 per cent of its annual target.

Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Oil India also achieved more than 40 per cent of their respective annual targets in the first six months.

India's Investment-Led Growth Strategy

Public capex by the Centre and CPSEs remains a key part of India's investment-led growth strategy, with higher government spending aimed at crowding in private investment.

The Centre has tripled its own capital expenditure over the past five years following Covid.

For FY27, the Centre has set a capex target of Rs 12.22 trillion.

It spent Rs 6.55 trillion during April-September, achieving nearly 54 per cent of the annual target, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).