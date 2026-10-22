TCG's Cortex DC To Develop 2 GW AI-Ready Data Centres In India

Cortex DC, a new venture by The Chatterjee Group (TCG), is set to revolutionise India's digital infrastructure with a massive 2 GW AI-ready data centre development plan over the next seven years, catering to the escalating demands of AI and cloud computing.

Key Points Cortex DC, a TCG company, announced its foray into the data centre space on Thursday.

The company plans to develop 2 GW of AI-ready capacity across India over the next seven years.

First facility targets operational readiness within 18 months, with 51 per cent green energy sourcing.

Cortex DC prioritises speed, scale, and sustainable power to meet rising AI and cloud demand.

The initiative aims to establish India as a premier destination for demanding compute workloads globally.

Cortex DC, a company of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), on Thursday announced its foray into the data centre space, with a plan to develop 2 GW of AI-ready capacity across India over the next seven years.

Built to serve hyperscalers, cloud service providers and advanced AI workloads, the company aims to meet rising demand for high-performance computing driven by AI and cloud adoption.

Strategic Development And Green Energy Focus

Cortex DC has not yet firmed up locations, but targets operational readiness for its first facility within 18 months of first shovel, with 51 per cent of its energy to be sourced from green sources.

The platform has been in development over the past several months, and its site, power and partner workstreams are already advanced, an official said.

The company is built on three priorities -- speed, scale and sustainable power. The accelerated timeline is aimed at meeting growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure, hypercompute capability and data consumption, the official said.

Meeting Global AI Demands From India

The company also plans to build renewable energy into its infrastructure strategy from the outset.

With a development roadmap, an experienced leadership team and a supporting board already in place, Cortex DC is positioned to deliver large-scale, AI-ready data centre infrastructure, drawing on TCG's global experience in engineering, energy, technology and large-scale project execution.

Cortex DC's Vision For India's Digital Future

"Cortex DC is being built in India for the globe, set up to serve both local and global customers. It aims to deliver the scale, resilience, power availability, and connectivity that international enterprises, cloud service providers, and AI innovators demand," Cortex DC Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sharma said.

"Our ambition is to provide globally competitive, AI-ready infrastructure that establishes India as a premier destination for the world's most demanding compute workloads," he added.

TCG is a New York-headquartered private equity and industrial holding group with over USD 4 billion in deployed capital across petrochemicals, life sciences, technology, financial services and real estate, and a diversified global portfolio spanning North America, Europe and Asia.