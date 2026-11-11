COP31 opens with climate finance clash as rich, developing nations spar

The climate finance battle once again exposes the deep divide between rich and developing nations.

IMAGE: Malaysian visitors pose with a logo of COP31 on the opening day of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 9, 2026. Photograph: Kaan Soyturk/Reuters

Key Points The COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, faced immediate delays due to disagreements between developed and developing nations over climate finance and the agenda.

Developing countries, led by the G77 and China, advocated for a climate finance work programme, which was opposed by the EU and the Umbrella Group of developed nations.

The EU provided a third of the $136.7 billion in public climate finance to developing countries last year, exceeding the initial $100 billion target, but new demands are deemed 'dead in the water'.

India, a major emitter, maintained a low profile at COP31, opting against a national pavilion, while China showcased its clean energy technologies.

Host Türkiye aims for 35 per cent global electrification by 2035, with COP31 President Murat Kurum calling for an 'implementation COP' focused on meeting the $300 billion annual climate finance target by 2035.

The gloves were off even before the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31), the world's biggest United Nations (UN)-led climate summit, kicked off in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 9.

Nearly 100,000 delegates are expected to descend on the resort town over the next 10 days.

Set on Türkiye's Mediterranean coast in the country's southwest, Antalya is a Soviet-era-style town dotted with dull grey apartment blocks and flanked by the towering Taurus Mountains.

The rancour between the Umbrella Group of developed nations, which includes Australia, Canada, and the UK, the European Union (EU), and the Group of 77, and China, a coalition of developing countries, over climate finance and the COP agenda spilt over into Monday, delaying the inauguration ceremony by more than an hour.

Disputes Over Agenda and Finance

The EU opposed including a climate finance work programme and trade on the agenda, three officials involved in the talks said.

Trade has become a sore point, a senior Sri Lankan official said, adding that substantive negotiations could not take place on the opening day because the agenda remained incomplete.

"There was a huge battle and a push from the EU and the Umbrella Group, who were resisting the adoption of an agenda with the Work Programme on Climate Finance," said Meenakshi Raman, head of programmes at the Malaysia-based nonprofit Third World Network.

"Since this is an implementation COP, it's time to sit at the table in good faith and negotiate what developed countries can or cannot provide, and explain why they are unable to ensure the provision of climate finance."

While disagreements between the developed and developing worlds are common at COPs, the backdrop to this year's summit has been shaped by the nine-month-old West Asian war, which sent fossil fuel prices surging; the rise of power- and water-hungry data centres; and protests against Western governments, as ongoing conflicts have weakened Europe politically and fiscally, officials at the event said.

IMAGE: Activist Greta Thunberg talks to the media as she arrives at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Murad Sezer/Reuters

Climate Finance Commitments and Global Goals

An EU official, citing the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report, told Business Standard that the bloc provided a third of the $136.7 billion in public climate finance extended to developing countries last year, exceeding the initial target of $100 billion a year agreed in 2009 at COP15.

Last year, COP parties set a new collective quantified goal of $300 billion annually by 2035, with a broader group of contributors expected to begin contributing this year.

The World Meteorological Organization's (WMO's) State of the Climate Update 2026 shows that each of the past 12 years has been among the warmest on record, with the past four ranking as the warmest, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said at the summit.

"No single COP is a silver bullet that can stop climate change overnight," said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell, seeking to manage expectations from the summit.

Host Türkiye is focusing on the voluntary Action Agenda target of achieving 35 per cent electrification globally (of the total energy mix) by 2035, said Ed King, an international climate expert.

COP31 President Murat Kurum called for the summit to become an "implementation COP", focused on meeting the annual climate finance target of $300 billion by 2035.

Ali Mohamed, Kenya's climate change envoy and head of delegation, said Africa supported the 35-by-35 electrification pledge, provided investments and technology were forthcoming.

Most investments, however, were flowing to Europe and the US, he said.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav (right) shakes hands with Tuvalu's Minister of Climate Change & Environment Maina Vakafua Talia during the UNFCCC Pre-COP31 meeting, in Nadi. Photograph: @byadavbjp X / ANI Photo

India's Stance and International Dynamics

India, the world's fastest-growing major economy and the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has kept a low profile at the event.

While most countries, big and small including Bangladesh, Nepal and Togo among others, have set up national pavilions, India decided against having one, an official at the event said.

China, by contrast, has once again brought one of the largest delegations and set up a sprawling pavilion, showcasing its clean energy technologies and entertaining visitors with a dancing robot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the Antalya Leaders' Summit for heads of state on Wednesday.

Türkiye had claimed that more than 100 leaders would attend COP31 but has so far disclosed the attendance of only Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav is expected to arrive on Monday and will stay on to chair a panel on climate mitigation, the official said.

India's attempts to secure climate finance commitments from developed countries, or so-called historical polluters, on the basis of "climate equity" have repeatedly been stymied by the Umbrella Group and the EU at recent COPs, the official said.

The EU has adopted a hawkish stance, threatening to derail COP31 even before it began, two African officials said.

European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra described any fresh climate finance demands at COP31 as "dead in the water".

Raising new demands, he said, was neither on the agenda nor desirable.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff