News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 'Complete fiction': Zoho CEO Vembu denies wife's allegations in magazine

'Complete fiction': Zoho CEO Vembu denies wife's allegations in magazine

By Shine Jacob
March 15, 2023 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Corp's chief executive officer (CEO), said on Tuesday a report that he financially abandoned his wife and son is "complete fiction".

Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corp

Photograph: Sreeram Selvaraj for Rediff.com

An article in Forbes magazine alleged Vembu, founder of the Indian SaaS company, had abandoned his wife Pramila Srinivasan and their special needs son in the US in 2020.

 

Srinivasan and Vembu are fighting a divorce case in California.

The article alleged that Vembu transferred to his relatives some shares he owned without discussing the matter with Srinivasan.

“It is complete fiction to say I financially abandoned Pramila and my son.

"They enjoy a far richer life than I do and I have supported them fully.

"My US salary for the last three years has been with her, and I gave our house to her.

"Her foundation also is supported by Zoho,” said Vembu on Twitter.

Vembu denied that he transferred shares.

“I will say this unequivocally: I never ever transferred my shares in the company to anyone else.

"I lived in the US for the first 24 years of our 27 year history and much of what constitutes the company was built in India.

"That is reflected in the ownership,” he said.

“All of this mess was caused by my uncle Ram (my father’s younger brother) living in the US, who I gave shelter to due to his terminal cancer, taking out his own long running frustrations with my father.

"He is doing that by spreading malicious rumours about me and my siblings,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shine Jacob in Chennai
Source: source
 
Print this article
Why Are Banks Wooing You?
Why Are Banks Wooing You?
'Economic rebound has run out of steam'
'Economic rebound has run out of steam'
'There will be volatility in the interim'
'There will be volatility in the interim'
Sunaks let dog off leash in park, cops intervene
Sunaks let dog off leash in park, cops intervene
'We had to save India from breaking apart'
'We had to save India from breaking apart'
Recipe: Komola Kheer From Fresh Oranges
Recipe: Komola Kheer From Fresh Oranges
Are You Ready For Sam Bahadur?
Are You Ready For Sam Bahadur?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Russian Oil: India Beats China In Feb

Russian Oil: India Beats China In Feb

Crypto firms see no long term impact US banks' fall

Crypto firms see no long term impact US banks' fall

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances