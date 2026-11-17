Collins Aerospace is establishing a pioneering propeller maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, set to enhance regional aviation support and military transport modernization across the Asia-Pacific by early 2029.

Key Points Collins Aerospace on Tuesday announced the start of work on its propeller MRO facility in Bengaluru, with operations expected to commence in early 2029.

This will be India's first MRO facility authorised by a foreign aerospace original equipment manufacturer.

The facility will specialise in advanced propeller systems for ATR 42/72 and Airbus C295 aircraft across the Asia-Pacific region.

Collins Aerospace has invested more than USD 200 million in India over the last five years, with this multi-million-dollar MRO commitment being part of that investment.

The new centre aims to reduce turnaround times and operational downtime for aircraft operators, supported by the government of Karnataka.

US-based RTX Corporation's subsidiary, Collins Aerospace, on Tuesday announced the start of work at its propeller maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility at its India operations centre in Bengaluru, which is expected to begin operations in early 2029.

Pioneering MRO Facility For Asia-Pacific

The facility, the first in the country authorised by a foreign aerospace original equipment manufacturer, will specialise in advanced propeller systems for regional turboprop aircraft ATR 42/72 and Airbus C295 military transport platforms throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Collins Aerospace, an aviation and defence technology firm, said.

Being set up to support the growth of regional air travel and military transport modernization in India and the greater Asia-Pacific region, the operations at the new MRO center will include a team of up to 50 specialized technicians and engineers, with continued growth as service volume increases, the company said.

Strengthening India's Aviation Ecosystem

"Today's groundbreaking represents our commitment to strengthening India's aviation ecosystem and meeting customer demand," said Ajay Mahajan, president of Advanced Structures, Collins Aerospace.

Collins said its multi-million-dollar commitment to establish the MRO facility builds on more than USD 200 million the company has deployed in India over the last five years to offer a wide range of enhanced aerospace services spanning engineering, manufacturing, testing, and specialised aftermarket propeller maintenance.

"As regional connectivity expands across India, maintaining high fleet availability for operators is critical. By establishing in-country propeller MRO capabilities, we are bringing world-class aftermarket expertise directly to our customers, reducing turnaround times and operational downtime. Support from the government of Karnataka has helped enable this investment," added Mahajan.

Bengaluru's Growing Aerospace Hub

Collins' India operations Centre (CIOC), which opened last November, is a 26-acre aerospace manufacturing facility at the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) Aerospace Park in Bengaluru.

The facility supports the production of more than 70 products and manufactures mechanical, electromechanical and electronic systems using technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and robotics.