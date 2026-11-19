Cognizant has inaugurated Phase-1 of its state-of-the-art Immersive Learning Center in Chennai, reinforcing its commitment to cultivating AI-powered talent and driving innovation for global clients.

Key Points Cognizant on Thursday unveiled Phase-1 of its Immersive Learning Center (CILC) at its Siruseri campus in Chennai.

The CILC aims to develop talent equipped to drive AI-powered impact for clients globally.

The facility, spread across 165,000 square feet, features 58 classrooms with 1,822 learning seats and collaborative spaces.

Earlier this year, Cognizant committed to scaling its Frontier-certified workforce to 5,000 engineers and 10,000 business operators.

The centre reflects Cognizant's continued investment in creating spaces for its workforce to learn and collaborate on AI-enabled solutions.

Cognizant on Thursday unveiled Phase-1 of Immersive Learning Center (CILC) at its Siruseri campus in Chennai, as the Nasdaq-listed tech company affirmed its commitment to developing talent equipped to drive AI-powered impact for clients globally.

The CILC will be expanded in phases, the company said in a release.

Advancing AI Talent Development

The centre brings together contemporary workplace design, digital learning infrastructure and flexible environments that support instructor-led learning, collaboration and ideation, it further said.

The facility - spread across 165,000 square feet - features 58 classrooms with 1,822 learning seats, along with 208 multipurpose seats, collaborative spaces, meeting rooms, a work cafe, library and flexible town hall spaces.

Cognizant said it is advancing the frontier workforce model by building the human capabilities needed to turn AI investment into enterprise outcomes.

Earlier this year, the company announced its commitment to scale its Frontier-certified workforce to 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators.

"As an AI Builder, our focus is on harnessing AI to transform businesses and developing the skills our associates need to lead that transformation," Rajesh Varrier, President  Global Operations and Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said, adding the facility reflects continued investment in creating spaces where the company's workforce can learn and collaborate as they build innovative, AI-enabled solutions for clients.

Cognizant has an operational presence across India, with locations in Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi-NCR, GIFT City, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Visakhapatnam.