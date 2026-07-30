Cognizant's Q2 net profit dips, firm slashes annual guidance amid global slowdown

Cognizant's latest earnings report reveals a 1.4 per cent dip in Q2 net profit and a significant cut to its annual guidance, reflecting the ongoing impact of global macroeconomic slowdowns and increased uncertainty on the IT services sector.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Cognizant's net profit for Q2 dipped 1.4 per cent year-on-year to $636 million, primarily due to higher income tax provisions.

Despite a 4.5 per cent revenue increase to $5.5 billion, Cognizant has lowered its annual growth guidance from 4-6.5 per cent to 4-5.5 per cent in constant currency.

CEO Ravi Kumar attributed the revised guidance to persistent macroeconomic challenges, ongoing conflicts, the West Asia crisis, and inflation.

The company's Q2 growth was largely driven by financial services, which saw an 11.7 per cent increase, while healthcare lagged at 1 per cent.

Cognizant's margins improved by 30 basis points to 15.9 per cent, supported by portfolio optimisation, retrenchments, and strategic hiring.

Cognizant's net profit for the April-June quarter (Q2) dipped 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $636 million from $645 million, due to higher provision of income taxes.

Revenue for Q2 2026 was up 4.5 per cent at $5.5 billion.

In constant currency, it was up 4.1 per cent.

The Nasdaq-listed company outperformed its Indian rivals in a weak quarter, both in dollar and constant currency growth.

It only lagged behind Tech Mahindra, which grew at 6.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively, on a smaller base.

Guidance Cut Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds

Despite the growth, Cognizant cut the top end of its annual guidance — like Infosys — suggesting slowdown in the macroeconomic conditions, sluggishness in discretionary spending and yet another situation of rising uncertainty.

It now expects to grow at 4-5.5 per cent on constant currency, down from 4-6.5 per cent it maintained three months back.

"The guidance reflects the reality of today," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar on Wednesday.

"The macros did not improve as we would have liked to, with the wars continuing, the West Asia crisis, oil price and inflation."

The sentiment from Cognizant, which follows a calendar year (January-December) and is the last of the big IT firms to report earnings, follows the commentary of its Indian counterparts, with expectations that this is going to be the fourth tepid year in a row.

Trailing twelve-month deal bookings were $29.1 billion, down 1.7 per cent sequentially.

Seven large deals, classified as ones worth $100 million each, were signed in the second quarter.

A slowdown in spending can impact this metric too.

Sectoral Performance and AI Traction

Growth in the second quarter was driven mainly by financial services, which was up 11.7 per cent and recorded two consecutive quarters of double digit growth.

Healthcare, a stronghold, lagged at just 1 per cent after de-growing in the first quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said most of the large deals were "AI efficiency plays", with early traction being seen in new AI work around cybersecurity and data and analytics.

Margin Improvement and Headcount Changes

Margins improved 30 basis points to 15.9 per cent and Cognizant maintained its guidance of 16-16.2 per cent for the year, helped by portfolio optimisation, retrenchments announced earlier and hiring more engineering graduates at the bottom of the pyramid to rein in cost.

"We delivered 4.1 per cent constant currency revenue growth and 40 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion year-over-year, despite a complex environment," Dalal added.

Attrition increased to 13 per cent, from 12.3 per cent sequentially, while headcount decreased by 900 to 356,700.