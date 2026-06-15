Cognizant CEO Warns Of AI Spending Trap

'There's been a sense of FOMO, fear mongering and that has led to token consumption without linkages to ROI and without linkages to outcomes.'

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar has said the big gap between what AI can do in enterprises and a company's AI adoption rate is due to high token consumption over the last few years without linking it to return on investments (RoI).

Frontier model companies are spending billions on making their next large language models (LLM) more refined, and Nvidia, Meta, Google and Amazon have already announced investments worth almost $700 billion this year.

Yet, enterprise AI adoption remains low due to multiple factors, and still revolves around only productivity and efficiency gains.

Key Points Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar said excessive AI token consumption has often lacked clear links to business outcomes.

Enterprise AI adoption remains limited despite massive investments by frontier model companies and hyperscale technology firms.

Companies are increasingly scrutinising AI spending as costs rise without delivering proportional productivity improvements.

Enterprise AI Adoption Gap

'The opportunity lies in adding value and bridging the gap from capability to production value for enterprises,' Ravi Kumar said at the company's AI forum.

'There's been a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out), fear mongering and that has led to token consumption without linkages to ROI and without linkages to outcomes.

'So, one of the reasons for this gap between capability and production value is also because there has been relentless token consumption without linkage to outcomes.'

Token Consumption Concerns

Higher token consumption has become the new point of discussion with many companies saying they have burnt their annual AI budgets in a shorter time without noticing any significant change in productivity.

Microsoft has reportedly began telling employees to wind down usage of Claude Code and instead shift to its GitHub Copilot CLI while Uber limited its spending on AI-powered coding tools to manage costs.

'And we're already seeing enterprises talking about it. The costs are ballooning with very little productivity. In some ways, that's the gap we are going to address as a company,' Ravi Kumar told analysts.

Rising AI Infrastructure Costs

The revenue potential of frontier model companies, which can touch a trillion dollars in the next four years, creates greater opportunities for IT services firms because a part of it will be channelled through them, Ravi Kumar added .

'A part of it is actually going to be routed through system integrators or AI builders.

'Since this is contextual science, you need to create more efficient, more effective, more predictable and better economics for token consumption.'

Opportunity For IT Services

His comments come at a time when the effectiveness or future of the services industry has been put under doubt due to the more advanced LLMs, which require little human effort.

At the same time, orchestrating workflows in enterprises for maximum AI benefit, which is notoriously tough, has also prompted the LLM makers to create their own services companies who can do the needful.

Ravi Kumar, a long-time Infosys veteran, has earlier said the assumption that new AI tools can be plugged into enterprise environments and immediately replace large parts of IT services work is misplaced.

'A tool or a technology would be plugged into an enterprise landscape, and magically, there will be output coming out of it.

'If that's the case, why hasn't that value drifted into enterprises over the last three years (since OpenAI launched ChatGPT).

'The reality is that the value is actually still sitting with infrastructure and not drifting to enterprises,' he said in February at a press conference.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff