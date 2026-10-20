Cognizant And Google Cloud Form New Gemini Frontier Capability Group

Cognizant and Google Cloud have significantly expanded their partnership, launching a new 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group' to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI and empower enterprises to deploy advanced AI solutions for measurable business value.

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Cognizant and Google Cloud expanded their partnership on Tuesday to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, introducing a new 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group'.

The new group combines Google's enterprise-ready AI platform with Cognizant's industry expertise to help businesses safely deploy resilient, enterprise-grade AI agents.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S emphasised the group's focus on getting frontier AI into production for clients, while Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted the need for trusted partners for scaled AI deployment.

The 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group' will concentrate on legacy modernisation, developer experience, autonomous business process agentification, and frontier cyber defence.

Cognizant is also deploying Gemini internally, aiming to scale its use to 200,000 associates after starting with 100,000 this year.

Cognizant and Google Cloud on Tuesday announced an expansion of their partnership to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, including a new 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group'.

The group brings together a dedicated global workforce that pairs Google's full-stack, enterprise-ready AI platform with Cognizant's domain, industry and engineering expertise as an AI-builder, according to a release.

Supported by more than 18,000 dedicated Cognizant associates, the new group represents a substantial joint investment and builds on the momentum created by Cognizant's dedicated Gemini practice launched in April 2026.

Cognizant And Google Cloud Deepen AI Partnership

The new group is designed to bridge the path from pilot to production, equipping enterprises with the ability to safely deploy resilient, enterprise-grade agents that can help drive measurable business value, the release said.

"Establishing our dedicated Gemini Frontier Capability Group lets our best frontier engineering talent focus entirely on getting frontier AI into production for clients," Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant said.

The 'Build with Gemini' workshop gave over 55,000 associates that experience directly, earning them tangible skills on the advanced AI platform.

Deploying AI agents at scale requires trusted partners with deep architectural and integration expertise, Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud said.

He added: "Cognizant's dedicated Frontier Capability Group and their skilling initiative for tens of thousands of engineers on Gemini will help our joint customers accelerate the adoption of autonomous agents throughout the enterprise."

Driving Enterprise AI Adoption With Gemini

Designed to meet surging enterprise demand for scaled AI execution, the 'Gemini Frontier Capability Group' aims to deliver production-grade AI solutions designed to drive business outcomes for global enterprises by leveraging Gemini, Google Cloud's AI platform for building, governing, and deploying agents.

The group will initially concentrate its engineering capabilities across legacy modernisation, developer experience, autonomous business process agentification and frontier cyber defence.

To operationalise these capabilities, the group plans to deploy standardised, security-first agentic architecture built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and fortified by Google Cloud's Model Armor.

Key Focus Areas And Internal AI Deployment

Cognizant is also applying Gemini internally, at scale, the release noted.

In July, the company announced it is deploying Gemini to 100,000 associates this year, with plans to scale up to 200,000, and continues to increase its certification commitment for professionals on the platform.