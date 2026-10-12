Coal India denies NTPC supply crunch, cites exceeding commitments

Coal India has strongly denied claims of a supply crunch to NTPC Ltd, asserting that it has not only met but exceeded its contractual coal supply commitments, even as the country's largest power producer reported critically low coal stocks at several plants.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Coal India Ltd (CIL) asserts it supplied 97 million tonnes of coal to NTPC and its joint ventures in H1 FY27, exceeding commitments and previous years' figures.

This denial comes after a senior NTPC executive reported critically low coal stocks at most of their power plants, sufficient for only about a week.

CIL's overall dispatches to the power sector reached a record 302.8 mt during April-September, a 6% increase over the previous year.

The company also stated that there has been no change in the grade or quality profile of coal supplied, despite inventory drawdown.

CIL highlights that specific coal consumption remained stable, and the quality of domestic coal has improved despite reduced imported coal blending.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) stated it met and exceeded its contractual coal supply commitments to NTPC Ltd, even as the country’s largest power producer faced critically low coal stocks at several plants.

This highlights a disconnect between CIL’s reported deliveries and fuel availability at power stations.

The state-owned miner supplied 97 million tonnes (mt) of coal to NTPC and its joint ventures during April-September of FY27, about 5 per cent more than in the corresponding period last year and 1 per cent above the level in the same period of FY25, the company said in an exclusive response to Business Standard.

NTPC's Stock Concerns

The response comes days after a senior NTPC executive said most of the company’s power plants had coal stocks sufficient for only about a week, citing supply issues.

Business Standard had reported that NTPC’s coal stocks fell to 5.2 mt from 18.7 mt in April, leaving most plants with about seven days’ cover.

NTPC operates 50 power plants across the country and is diversifying its coal sourcing beyond CIL, its largest supplier, by buying from commercial and captive miners.

It is also the largest buyer of CIL’s coal.

“CIL has been supplying coal above its commitment to NTPC under the Fuel Supply Agreements during FY27, and there has been no shortfall in supplies from CIL’s side,” the company said, adding that it was also supplying coal to NTPC under bridge linkage.

Record Dispatches and Inventory Management

CIL said its overall dispatches to the power sector during April-September reached 302.8 mt, the highest for any first half, marking a 6 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

The company began the current financial year (FY27) with a record opening inventory of 130 mt on April 1 and liquidated approximately 63 mt during the first half while continuing to supply power plants and other consumers.

Its pithead stocks stood at 67 mt on October 1, compared with 78.7 mt a year earlier.

Assurance on Coal Quality

On concerns over coal quality during the inventory drawdown, CIL said there had been no change in the grade or quality profile of coal supplied to power plants.

Results from third-party sampling agencies during FY27 showed that the difference between the weighted average declared gross calorific value (GCV) and the analysed GCV of coal was around 67 kilocalories per kg (kcal/kg), well within the 300 kcal/kg grade band, CIL said.

It said this indicated that stock liquidation had not changed the grade or quality profile of coal supplied to power plants.

GCV measures the heat energy released when coal is burned.

CIL also said specific coal consumption (SCC), or the amount of coal used to generate a unit of electricity, remained broadly stable at 0.69 kg per kilowatt-hour in the first half of FY27, compared with 0.68 kg in FY23 and 0.69 kg in FY26.

This was despite imported coal blending declining from 35.1 mt in FY23 to 6.8 mt in FY26, with a further reduction to around 1.2 mt in H1 FY27, the company said.

Blending involves mixing two or more types of coal to achieve a specific grade for use in thermal power plants.

“The comparable SCC despite substantially lower imported coal blending indicates an improvement in the quality of domestic coal,” CIL said.

Consumers can engage any of the 11 independent third-party sampling agencies empanelled by Power Finance Corporation to assess coal quality at CIL’s loading ends, the company said.

For variations in quality at the mine end, the Fuel Supply Agreement provides for a compensation mechanism, it added.